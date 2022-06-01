Stranger Things Season 4 Smashes Netflix's Premiere Weekend Record With 287 Million Hours Viewed

Stranger Things Season 4 has become Netflix's most-watched show during the premiere weekend. It also became the most viewed English-language series on the streaming platform and broke the record for the biggest ever premiere weekend held by Bridgerton 2.

Stranger Things backed by the Duffer Brothers racked up 286.79 million hours of viewing time worldwide in the release weekend. The hit show led by Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder and others released on May 27.

Notably, Bridgerton which released in 2021 had 193 million hours of watch time over its opening weekend in March. Bridgerton in 28 days of its release also bagged the title of Netflix's most-watched English-language series of all time with 656.26 million hours of viewing across the globe. Fans are expecting that Stranger Things may break that record soon enough.

According to Netflix's newly released Top 10 ranking, the sci-fi series was viewed for 287 million hours during the May 23-30 week, making up the 44% in just 3 three days post-release. The first three seasons reportedly have a combined 84.55 million hours of viewing time from May 21-27.

With season 4, the show has also been making headlines for its unusual runtime. The shortest episode is 63 minutes long while episode 7 clocks in at a movie-length 98 minutes.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things 4 will return with a part 2 consisting of the last two episodes which are reportedly feature-length with the finale of nearly two and a half hours runtime. Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 will arrive on Netflix on July 1. The series which first premiered on the streaming platform in 2016, has already been renewed for its fifth and final season.