Teejay Sidhu Shocked & Disappointed With Mandana Karimi's Attempts To Character Assassinate Karanvir

Lock Upp and its contestants have been hitting the headlines since a long time. Recently, Mandana Karimi and Karanvir Bohra had a huge showdown as latter learnt that Mandana made a few comments maligning his image. When Karanvir confronted her, Mandana didn't plead guilty.

Karanvir's wife Teejay Sidhu has now responded to the same. She slammed Mandana for character assassinating her husband and expressed her shock and disappointment over the same.



Teejay was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Mandana didn't say Karanvir did anything wrong to her, from what I saw on the show she said that KV had called her once for script reading and 'mujhe uski vibe theek nahi lagi', mujhe lagta hai uska intention theek nahi hai. And if she has said what Zeeshan is saying so confidently then it is sad. She is maligning someone's character just based on someone's vibe. It is unbelievable. You don't understand how you can do so much damage to someone's reputation by making such statements."

She added that Mandana has done just a project, but many of them, who has worked with KVB from the beginning of his career and are still best of friends with him like Shruti Seth, Simple Kaul, Aditi Malik from Shararat, and they all meet so often.

She gave examples of actors who have been friends with Karanvir and said that Shweta Tiwari, who worked with him in Kasautii Zindagii Kay still calls him her son and he is close to her; Surbhi Chandna Chandna did a friendship's day story with him; Qubool Hai's Surbhi Jyoti is still good friends and mentioned that Mouni Roy has said so many times that KV is the most principled actor.

Teejay revealed that Mandana is not a very close friend of Karanvir and they just met in 2020. She recalled how Mandana supported Anurag Kashyap during the entire #MeToo movement and wrote a long letter on her social media supporting him and now she's accusing KV just on the basis of the vibe.

She added, "If she's such a good friend of mine which she's claiming would she make such statements. I would never go to a person's house if I felt their husband gave me a funny vibe. My daughters adore her, she has come to our house so often. I don't know why she's swearing at my children. Do not swear on my daughters, they are not your children. I don't know if I am more shocked, disappointed than how Mandana of all people could do this. She's someone I trusted. I welcomed her into my family and it makes me so sad."

Teejay said that Mandana called KVB 'Jugaadu' on camera whereas he has confessed that he has been wronged by people, and how people have taken him for a ride. She added that KVB has lost money, projects because he trusts people and does so much for them. She revealed that his mother and father tell her that if she wouldn't have come into his life, they don't know where he would be today. Teejay clarified that Karanvir doesn't do jhol jugaad. She slammed Mandana for calling him a spoilt brat, and revealed that everyone who visits their house knows how hands-on he is with household chores, babies, laundry, sharing the load and it is not just for social media and he is like that in real life.

Gautam Gupta Calls Mandana Karimi's Cheating Allegations On His Brother Rubbish; Says She's Stupid

She feels that a few of them play women card and victim card when on a reality show. She hopes that Kangana takes up this matter on Weekend episode.

Mandana Karimi Reveals She Had An Abortion, Speaks About Her Relation With An Ace Director On Lock Upp

Teejay concluded by saying, "Like recently Mandana was talking back to Karan Kundrra during a task and she had herself done something wrong and she was saying I am a woman and she pushed me and all. Karan was very clear that don't play the women card. She threatened to leave the show but she came back. It's sad because it comes from women who say I am strong, I spoil myself from my own money, I am independent and I look after myself. All these were Mandana's statements during one of the conversations and then all of a sudden you become weak. You suddenly start calling out people saying I am being victimised, I am badly treated. That's not right and just for the sake of content for a reality show. It makes you come across as a weak, confused player."