      Tejasswi Prakash All Set To Enter Lock Upp To Play Her Power Card As Kangana Ranaut's Warden, WATCH

      Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp has managed to enthral the viewers in its first season. The MX Player reality show’s much-awaited Grand Finale is all set to take place over the weekend. Ahead of the big day, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to entertain audiences with new and interesting surprises.

      The latest twist will see Tejasswi Prakash enter the Atyaachaari Khel as host Kangana Ranaut’s warden. Tejasswi, who has been in the headlines for her captivating performances in daily soap and reality shows, is adored around the nation and having her on the show before the finale is a huge bonus for viewers.

      Prakash is all set to enter as the Queen’s warden on Thursday with a special power in her hand named the “Queen Card.” The makers have also dropped a special promo featuring the actress and Karan Kundrra on the official social media handles of MX Player.

      Tejasswi too shared the news with her fans and followers on her Instagram account whilst dropping the aforementioned promo with the following caption: Aakhri Atyaachaari week mein major twist! Badass jailer ko milne wali hai badass warden 🤩 Don't miss the action tomorrow, jab #LockUpp mein enter karungi main Stay tuned to the live tomorrow evening and Friday episode at 10:30 Pm, #Tejran fam!” Check out the post below:

      Meanwhile, the Naagin 6 star expressed her enthusiasm for being a part of the show and shared, "Lock Upp is winning hearts and has set the social media ablaze from day one. I am ecstatic to enter the show as the power-packed Warden. The love I share with my fans and the show drew me here in this badass jail, and I can't wait to bring new twists and turns with the controversial kaidis and Karan."

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 21:46 [IST]
      X