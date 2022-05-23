The Archies Actor Vedang Raina Is Also A Great Vocalist, Shares Song Covers On Social Media

The Netflix film The Archies is sweeping the internet, and why not? This film introduces several unusual talents into the Bollywood industry, and one of them is Vedang Raina. This young and talented boy is making headlines for his debut in the acting world with The Archies. But you will be shocked to know that Vedang is an excellent vocalist too.

This boy with a sharp jawline and good looks who stole a cosmic number of hearts is already influential on social media for his vocal abilities. Vedang Raina has released a couple of videos where he is seen performing music and playing various instruments. One look at his Instagram and you will quickly find videos where Vedang is performing "Khalid's Talk" and "The Weeknd's Earned It." People are going bonkers after listening to his soothing vocals and flooding his comment section with ample applause.

Vedang Raina usually performs only English songs, but he recently uploaded another video singing the Hindi song "Phir Le Aaya Dil" from Ranbir Kapoor's Barfi, and he was just so stupendous. The singer-actor is a complete stunner! His mesmerising voice tends to take you to another dimension. Vedang's love for music can be felt through the various musical instruments that are set up in his room.

We are sure he is full of surprises when it comes to music. Vedang Raina completed his schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School and did his further studies at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management and Studies (NMIMS). He will play the role of Reggie Mantle, the attractive teenage boy and an athlete in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Vedang Raina will be seen alongside Suhana Khan, Agasta Nada, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. The film is set for release next year.