The Broken News Becomes The Most Viewed Original Series Of 2022 On ZEE5

ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform, has all the reasons to celebrate post the release of its recent original series, The Broken News. Premiered on 10th June, the series not only marked Sonali Bendre’s return to acting and a much talked about OTT debut, but also marked ZEE5 and BBC India’s first collaboration. And now a week post its release, the platform, the makers and the actors have all the right reasons to celebrate as The Broken News became the most viewed original series of 2022 on ZEE5.

Helmed by Vinay Waikul, The Broken News has gone on to clock 100Mn+ streaming minutes and 6Mn+ views in a week since its premiere. Centred around a pair of rival television channels operating out of the same Mumbai building, the 8-part series represents two opposing philosophies of journalism and immerses the viewers in the behind-the-scenes workings of a newsroom. It also addresses some pressing questions and reflects the current realities operating in the world's largest democracy.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We are proud to be delivering on our promise of presenting real and relatable stories with “The Broken News”; a series which authentically showcases the complications in the world of news media. We are happy to have partnered with BBC India to deliver a fitting show which is in line with our content strategy of keeping the viewers at the centre of the business and are looking forward to more such successful collaborations in the future”.

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, “The Broken News is very close to our heart and one of the most courageous shows we have created until now. Set in today’s contemporary world, it attempts to authentically depict the world of TV journalism and the era of breaking news in all its shades, making for an engaging and thought-provoking watch. It is heartening to see an encouraging response from the viewers, and it strengthens our belief that the audiences today are eager to accept complex storytelling and flawed characters. Director Vinay Vaikul has managed to successfully weave these complex characters into a compelling story, and it was an absolute pleasure collaborating with BBC India for this show. We could not have been happier to have phenomenal actors like Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat with a bunch of other fantastic actors to bring these characters to life.”

Sonali Bendre said, “I am overwhelmed with all the love we have received for The Broken News. The fact that our content has stirred conversation around the key theme is a sign of the connect it has made with the audience, which to me is the most important part. For me personally, the feedback and support I’ve received for my portrayal of Amina from audience and critics alike, has been amazing and I am very thankful for it. I’m so glad to be back doing what I love and I’m looking forward to what the future has in store. I could not have done this without the support of the amazing team at ZEE5, BBC India and our amazing director, cast and crew. I think reasons enough for a second season… what say?”.

Jaideep Ahlawat said, “I am overjoyed reading all the comments and reviews for The Broken News. I didn't expect for people to fall in love with my portrayal of the character of Dipankar Sanyal, given his flaws, but it's good to know that people have loved him despite that. I try to pick different characters to play each time I choose a project, and I am glad that the risks I took in playing this character have paid off with so many people. The challenge for every actor playing a flawed character is to make it believable and even likeable”.

Aadha Ishq Producer Bhairavi Raichura Praises Aamna Sharif For Her Work Dedication; Read Statement

Jennifer Winget Opens Up About The Challenges She Faced While Playing An Army Major In Code M Season 2

Shriya Pilgaonkar said, “I am so overwhelmed by the critics appreciation and the audience love for my character Radha in The Broken News. I have received so many messages from journalists and news reporters that they truly connected to the story of the show and all the characters. I couldn’t have asked for more and I am so grateful for this creatively fulfilling experience”.

The Broken News is available exclusively on ZEE5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada