The Gray Man Release Date And Time In India On Netflix: Dhanush's Hollywood Debut Film Will Release In July

The makers recently released an action-packed trailer of Dhanush's Hollywood debut film The Gray Man. Surprisingly, the film is also going to see a theatrical release in the US for one week before it hits the streaming platform Netflix, across the world. Notably, The Gray Man is directed by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors, Anthony and Joe Russo.

The Gray Man led by Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, along with Dhanush, follows CIA operative Coury Gentry played by Ryan Gosling, who goes by the codename Sierra Six. When things don't go as planned, he finds himself on the run hunted by his former CIA co-worker played by Chris Evans.

In the trailer, Dhanush appeared as one of the highly trained operatives fighting Ryan Gosling. Meanwhile, Ryan will also be backed by Agent Dani Miranda (played by Ana de Armas).

The film is set to release on the big screen in the US on July 15, 2022. The OTT release will take place a week later on July 22, 2022. The film will be available for streaming from 12:30 pm IST on the same day for the Indian audience.

The Gray Man is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is written by co-director Joe Russo, along with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Its official synopsis read, "When the CIA's top asset - his identity known to no one - uncovers agency secrets, he triggers a global hunt by assassins set loose by a rogue agent."

According to reports, the film will also star Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard in pivotal roles.