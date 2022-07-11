The Gray Man's First Review Reveals Dhanush's Scenes Are Ruthless And Sharp

Netflix is all set to release the upcoming international release The Gray Man starring Dhanush, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. The film's first screening took place in the US where it will also see a limited big-screen release. The early review of the film now has fans excited or the release even more.

Hollywood critic Courtney Howard took to Twitter and revealed that she was mind-blown by the film. Praising The Gray Man, she called it a 'battle of wits, bullets and brawn.' Courtney also replied to a fan's tweet asking about Dhanush's role and said, it was brief but potent.

Her tweet read, "@Russo_Brother' #TheGrayMan has unrelenting, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets & brawn. Ryan Gosling & @ChrisEvans share excellent repartee (and sleazebag facial hair!). Ana de Armas is badass & beauty. Dhanush's scenes are ruthless & sharp."

In another tweet, she added, "It's brief, but potent and carries good weight in the narrative & action."

Meanwhile, Dhanush who was also present for the film's promotions in the US has the group in splits when he revealed how he got involved with the film. When a journalist asked how he ended up with a short role in the film without any dialogues, Dhanush's response got everyone in the room burst out into laughter, including his co-stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

Dhanush said: "I don't know how I ended up in this film," then continued, "I was thrilled and very excited. Of course, I don't get to say much in the film. I was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to learn and explore."

The Gray Man is an action thriller directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, who are best known for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame. The Gray Man's limited release in the US will take place on July 15, followed by a Netflix premiere on July 22.