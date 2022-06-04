Top 8 OTT Releases Of June 2022: Ms Marvel, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Spiderhead, Qala & More

With every month the streaming catalogue on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and Disney+ Hotstar is growing with new titles and great content. For the month of June 2022, Disney+ Hostar has several big releases including Obi-Wan Kenobi followed by the MCU release Ms Marvel. Meanwhile, Netflix is working on Chris Hemsworth's Spiderhead as well as Adam Sandler's Hustle. Hindi releases for the month include She season 2, Aashram season 3 as well as Babil Khan's Qala.

Here are the top 8 OTT releases to watch out for in June 2022,

Hollywood Stargirl - Disney Plus Hotstar - June 3

The film is a sequel to the hit OTT release Stargirl. The film follows a silver-voiced teenager whose kindness works magic in the lives of others. In the sequel, Stargirl will be moving to Hollywood when her mom is hired to work on a movie. There she becomes friends with two aspiring filmmaking brothers, a cranky neighbour and a musician that Stargirl admires.

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Disney Plus Hotstar - Weekly

New episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi continue to drop throughout the month. The show takes place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Obi-Wan Kenobi can be looking after Anakin Skywalker's kids while his evil Sith Lord persona Darth Vader, tries to hunt him down.

Ms Marvel - Disney Plus Hostar - June 8

Marvel Studio's Ms Marvel has garnered alot of love from earlier reviews. The show is one of the anticipated releases on the platform. It follows Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. A fan on Captain Marvel, her world turns upside down when she gets superpowers like the heroes she looks up to.

Ms Marvel Writer, Directors Says If Shah Rukh Khan Wants To Be Part Of The Show 'We'll Go Back To Reshoots'

Hustle - Netflix - June 8

Led by Adam Sandler, Hustle follows a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who stumbles upon an extremely talented player and sees the gifted athlete as his ticket back into success. The sports comedy also stars Juancho Hernangómez, Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, and Ben Foster alongside NBA players like Anthony Edwards, Kyle Lowry, and Trae Young.

She Season 2 - Netflix - June 17

Aaditi Pohankar's Netflix series is returning for a season 2. The show also featuring Vishwas Kini, Kishore Kumar G, Shivani Rangole and Suhita Tatte is a crime thriller. It follows Bhumika Pardesi during an undercover mission as she finds confidence and explores her newfound sexual liberation in the world of crime.

Spiderhead - Netflix - June 17

Spiderhead is based on George Saunders' 2010 dystopian short story Escape From Spiderhead. The science-fiction thriller film follows inmates Jeff (Miles Teller) and Rachel (Jurnee Smollett) who get their sentences reduced in return for volunteering to be test subjects for visionary Steve Abnesti's (Chris Hemsworth) experiments. The risky treatments involving mind and emotion-altering drugs turn them desperate to escape the facility.

Baymax! - Disney+ Hotstar - June 29

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to release the animated series Baymax!. The show will mark the robot's return after the hit film in 2014. The six-part series will follow the affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion robot, Baymax (voice of Scott Adsit) as he sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others.

Deadpool 3 Writers Reveal Marvel Is Supportive Of Keeping The Film R-Rated; 'Deadpool Is Gonna Be Deadpool'

Qala - Netflix - June 2022

Netflix's awaited film led by Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. The film produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma is a tentative release this month. The makers have kept the plot under wraps, even the film's synopsis on Netflix reads, "This movie is... Dark".