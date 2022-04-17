Trouble Maker! Prince Narula All Set To Enter Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut's nerve-wracking reality show Lock Upp is living up to its hype with its unique content and numerous twists and turns. And to add more to that, the show will now witness the entry of the biggest troublemaker of his time, Prince Narula.

Prince, a winner of several popular reality shows, is all set to add more masala to the show. His entry will certainly alert the contestants. Prince’s aura and attitude will create more trouble among the contenders, and it will be interesting to see to what extent the kaidis will go.

Recently, when Prince was asked if he was thrilled to enter the show, he said, “I am very excited. Lock Upp is a different show and I am entering the show as a troublemaker and not a contestant. More than anything, this is Ekta Mam’s show which makes the concept undoubtedly amazing. To add to it, it's streamed on India's leading OTT platform MX Player along with ALTBalaji."

He added, “Lockup is the reality show that is a big hit in its first year. Even during the IPL season, the ratings are increasing, and it’s a huge thing.”

When asked what he thinks about the show, Prince said, “The show is amazing! My main reason to enter this show is that it is judgment-free. People are often judged when they reveal their secrets on a show, but Lock Upp’s concept is badass in itself. Moreover, it asks you to be badass as well. And this makes the show one of a kind”.

Lock Upp is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its launch. The show has been an epicentre of many controversies with its exciting format. The show has introduced various challenges to the contestants that they need to survive to avoid elimination.

Prince Narula has a record of winning every reality show that he participates in. Unpar aarop hai ki - wo reality shows ko lekar kaafi zyada overconfident hai aur unse haar bardaasht nahi hoti. Prince is sentenced to 3 weeks in Lock Upp.

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show. Lock Upp commenced streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player on 27th February 2022.