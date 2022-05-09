Who Is Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui’s Girlfriend? Find Out Here

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won the first season of Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp. He was honoured with a winner's trophy and Rs 20 Lakh cash prize. Moreover, Munawar also got a swanky car and an Italy tour as a gift. Ever since Munawar Faruqui won the show, his fans have been celebrating his victory on social media.

Yesterday, Lock Upp's producer Ekta Kapoor threw a success bash for the contestants and host of the show, Kangana Ranaut. Interestingly, many celebs and contestants attended the bash. However, one person who caught everyone's attention was Munawar Faruqui's alleged girlfriend.

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui shared a cosy picture with a mysterious girl on his Instagram stories and attached a romantic song to it. The picture went viral on social media and fans are wondering who is that mysterious girl in Munawar's life? Let's get to know about her-

Who Is Munawar Faruqui’s Girlfriend? Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui is allegedly dating Nazil. She runs her Instagram page Nazilx. Nazil’s Profession According to a DNA report, Munawar's girlfriend Nazil also has a YouTube channel with more than 60K subscribers. She is also active on Twitter and has 100K followers. Nazil’s reels Nazil is quite famous on Instagram for sharing reels on her page. She looks ravishing in every picture and fans can't stop gushing over her beauty. Munawar Faruqui’s First Wife For the unversed, Munawar was earlier married and even has a son with his estranged wife. When Kangana asked him during Lock Upp, he preferred not to talk about his first marriage, as their divorce case is sub judice.

Talking about Munawar Faruqui, he was also linked with Lock Upp co-contestant Anjali Arora. However, Anjali said that they are just good friends.