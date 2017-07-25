 »   »   » Baahubali 2 Box Office: 85 Days Kerala Collections

Baahubali 2 Box Office: 85 Days Kerala Collections

Baahubali 2, which hit the theatres on April 28, 2017 emerged as a big success, all over India. The case of the film in Kerala was no different, as this Prabhas starrer set the cash registers ringing, right from its day 1.

The movie, directed by SS Rajamouli was welcomed whole-heartedly by the Kerala audiences and now, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has completed 85 days of run in Kerala theatres.

In fact, Baahubali 2 continues its run in certain centres in Trivandrum, despite the flurry of new releases. According to the latest trade reports, Baahubali 2 has fetched approximately 75.8 Crores from its glorious 85 days run in the Kerala theatres.

Baahubali 2 has already achieved the feat of becoming the top grossing other language movie in Kerala box office. No other film has been able to breach the 50-Crore mark in the past.

Apart from Prabhas, Baahubali 2 also features Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Nasser etc., in equally important roles.
Baahubali 2 has already set a record at the Indian box office, by becoming the top grossing indian movie, ever.

