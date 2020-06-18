FEFKA Demands Explanation From Neeraj Madhav, Asks To Disclose Names Of Wrongdoers

The recent allegations of actor Neeraj Madhav about nepotism and unwritten rules and regulations in the Malayalam industry have become the talk of the town. The long post shared by the actor on Facebook about the harsh realities of Mollywood, has now sparked a controversy as FEFKA (Film Employees Federation Of Kerala) has demanded an explanation about the allegations.

Neeraj had also quoted a popular unnamed production controller from one of the film sets who said that there were certain unwritten rules in cinema for a newcomer to abide by. The technician union has now asked the actor to not put everyone in the industry under the scanner, and disclose the names of the people who should be blamed.

In a letter issued by FEFKA, its general secretary B Unnikrishnan has demanded the actor to reveal the names of the wrongdoers instead of putting everyone in trouble. Unnikrishnan expressed his displeasure over the remarks of the Drishyam actor and has asked him to disclose the name of the production controller he was talking about and in what context it was said. He also mentioned that his remark about receiving half the remuneration of the hairdressers, during his initial days, is an anti-women remark and needs an explanation.

The actor also had mentioned a lobby that exists in the Malayalam film industry, which pushes down the budding artistes when they don't follow the unwritten rule. In the letter, Unnikrishnan further wrote that if such a lobby has an existence in Mollywood, then it is the responsibility of the union to deal with it.

Looks like the actor's straight forward stand has raised several eyebrows in the industry. Well, we will have to wait and watch for the response that comes from AMMA (Association Of Malayalam Movie Artists).

Neeraj Madhav's revelation came to light after Kangana Ranaut's video message on nepotism and fake condolences emerging from the Bollywood film industry post-Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Neeraj Madhav Calls Out Nepotism In Malayalam Film Industry, Pens A Note On Facebook!

Director Sachy of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Movie In Critical Condition After Suffering Cardiac Arrest