Sidharth Bharathan And Wife Sujina Sreedharan Blessed With A Baby Girl!

Actor-director Sidharth Bharathan and wife Sujina Sreedharan have been blessed with a baby girl. On Wednesday, the actor shared a picture of his wife and the newborn baby on his social media handle to unveil the special news to his fans and followers. Sharing the moment he wrote, "It's a baby girl...both the mother and the child are safe and sound."

Also, the son of late legendary director Bharathan and veteran actress KPAC Lalitha, Sidharth got hitched to his long-time friend Sujina in 2013. This was his second wedding. He was earlier wedded to Anju, senior actor Jagathy Sreekumar's niece. The duo parted ways in 2013.

Notably, Sidharth entered the film industry with the 2002 movie Nammal. Directed by Kamal, the movie turned out to be a hit at the theatres. He made his debut as a director with the 2012 movie Nidra, which was a remake of his father's classic movie of the same name released in 1981. He has also directed Dileep and Anusree-starrer Chandrettan Evideya (2015) and Kuchacko Boban-starrer Varnyathil Aashanka (2017). Sidharth Bharathan is gearing up to release Jinn starring Soubin Shahir and Nimisha Sajayan. The shooting of the movie has been completed before the lockdown and is currently under post-production stage.

