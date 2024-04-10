Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction: Prithviraj And Blessy's Film Maintain Momentum

Aadujeevitham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Aadujeevitham
(The
Goat
Life)" is
a
Malayalam
survival
drama
film
penned,
directed,
and
co-produced
by
Blessy.
This
international
co-production
involves
companies
from
both
India
and
the
United
States.
"Aadujeevitham"
hit
theatres
on
March
28,
2024,
and
promises
a
gripping
cinematic
experience.
"Aadujeevitham"
is
a
cinematic
adaptation
of
the
acclaimed
2008
Malayalam
novel
"Aadujeevitham"
by
Benyamin,
inspired
by
real
events.
In
the
film,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
portrays
Najeeb,
a
Malayali
immigrant
labourer
compelled
into
slavery
as
a
goatherd
on
an
isolated
farm
in
Saudi
Arabia.
The
film
underwent
a
prolonged
development
phase
starting
in
2009,
with
Blessy
expressing
interest
in
adapting
Aadujeevitham
after
discovering
the
novel
in
2008.
Prithviraj
was
cast
during
the
same
year,
and
in
2009,
Blessy
initiated
negotiations
with
Benyamin
and
commenced
work
on
the
screenplay.
However,
financial
constraints
hindered
significant
progress.
Blessy
devoted
years
to
securing
a
producer,
achieving
success
in
2015,
which
propelled
the
project
forward.
Joining
as
producers
were
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
and
Steven
Adams,
alongside
Blessy
himself.
A.
R.
Rahman
contributed
the
film's
original
score
and
songs.
Filming
occurred
in
stages
from
March
2018
to
July
2022,
spanning
six
schedules
across
the
deserts
of
Wadi
Rum,
Jordan,
and
the
Sahara,
Algeria,
supplemented
by
scenes
shot
in
Kerala,
India.
The
crew
faced
a
70-day
ordeal
in
the
Jordanian
desert
from
March
to
May
2020,
trapped
by
COVID-19
pandemic
restrictions.
Eventually,
they
were
repatriated
to
India
through
the
Indian
government's
Vande
Bharat
Mission
evacuation
program.
Filming
wrapped
up
on
July
14,
2022.
Initially,
Suriya
was
chosen
and
approached
for
the
character
of
Najeeb,
and
Blessy
had
discussions
with
him
regarding
the
role.
However,
due
to
his
busy
schedule
and
prior
commitments,
he
opted
out.
Subsequently,
Prithviraj
agreed
to
take
on
the
role
while
he
was
filming
on
the
sets
of
Pokkiri
Raja
(2010)
in
2008.
Aadujeevitham
(The
Goat
Life)
All
Language
Box
Office
Collection
Day
14
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Aadujeevitham
-
The
Goat
Life
performed
well
on
its
first
13
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
62.18
Cr
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
7.6
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
6.25
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
7.75
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
8.7
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
5.4
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
4.4
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
3.15
Cr
Week
1
Collection
₹
47
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Friday]
₹
2.7
Cr
Day
10
[2nd
Saturday]
₹
3.9
Cr
Day
11
[2nd
Sunday]
₹
4.95
Cr
Day
12
[2nd
Monday]
₹
1.8
Cr
Day
13
[2nd
Tuesday]
₹
1.83
Cr
Day
14
[2nd
Wednesday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
62.18
Cr
Aadujeevitham
Cast
And
Crew
The
film
features
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
in
the
role
of
Najeeb
Mohammed,
Amala
Paul
as
Sainu,
Najeeb's
wife,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
as
Ibrahim
Khadiri,
Shobha
Mohan
as
Ummah,
Najeeb's
mother,
KR
Gokul
as
Hakeem,
Talib
Al
Balushi
as
Khafeel,
Rik
Aby
as
Jasser,
and
Nazer
Karutheni
as
Kunjikka.
Scripted
by
Benyamin
and
helmed
by
Blessy,
the
film's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Sunil
K.
S.,
with
editing
done
by
A.
Sreekar
Prasad,
while
the
musical
score
was
composed
by
A.
R.
Rahman.
The
production
was
overseen
by
Blessy,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
and
Steven
Adams
under
the
banners
of
Visual
Romance
Image
Makers,
Jet
Media
Production,
and
Alta
Global
Media.