Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 20 Prediction: Prithviraj's Movie Sustains Positive Momentum

Aadujeevitham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Aadujeevitham
(The
Goat
Life)" is
a
Malayalam
survival
drama
film
written,
directed,
and
co-produced
by
Blessy.
This
international
collaboration
involves
companies
from
India
and
the
United
States.
Released
in
theaters
on
March
28,
2024,
"Aadujeevitham"
guarantees
an
enthralling
cinematic
journey.
"Aadujeevitham"
is
a
film
adaptation
of
the
renowned
2008
Malayalam
novel
"Aadujeevitham"
by
Benyamin,
which
draws
inspiration
from
true
incidents.
In
this
movie,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
embodies
the
character
of
Najeeb,
a
Malayali
migrant
worker
forced
into
slavery
as
a
goat
herder
on
a
remote
farm
in
Saudi
Arabia.
The
film
underwent
an
extensive
development
phase
that
began
in
2009,
when
Blessy
expressed
interest
in
adapting
"Aadujeevitham"
upon
discovering
the
novel
in
2008.
Prithviraj
was
cast
the
same
year,
and
by
2009,
Blessy
had
started
negotiations
with
Benyamin
and
commenced
work
on
the
screenplay.
However,
financial
constraints
impeded
significant
progress.
Blessy
dedicated
years
to
securing
a
producer,
achieving
success
in
2015,
which
propelled
the
project
forward.
Joining
as
producers
were
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
and
Steven
Adams,
alongside
Blessy
himself.
A.
R.
Rahman
contributed
to
the
film's
original
score
and
songs.
From
March
2018
to
July
2022,
filming
unfolded
in
stages
across
six
schedules,
traversing
the
deserts
of
Wadi
Rum,
Jordan,
and
the
Sahara,
Algeria,
with
additional
scenes
captured
in
Kerala,
India.
The
crew
encountered
a
70-day
challenge
in
the
Jordanian
desert
from
March
to
May
2020
due
to
COVID-19
pandemic
restrictions.
Eventually,
they
were
repatriated
to
India
through
the
Indian
government's
Vande
Bharat
Mission
evacuation
program.
Filming
concluded
on
July
14,
2022.
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Aadujeevitham
-
The
Goat
Life
performed
well
on
its
first
19
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
75.02
Cr
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
7.6
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
6.25
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
7.75
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
8.7
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
5.4
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
4.4
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
3.15
Cr
Week
1
Collection
₹
47
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Friday]
₹
2.7
Cr
Day
10
[2nd
Saturday]
₹
3.9
Cr
Day
11
[2nd
Sunday]
₹
4.95
Cr
Day
12
[2nd
Monday]
₹
1.9
Cr
Day
13
[2nd
Tuesday]
₹
2.05
Cr
Day
14
[2nd
Wednesday]
₹
3.65
Cr
Day
15
[3rd
Thursday]
₹
2
Cr
Week
2
Collection
₹
21.15
Cr
Day
16
[3rd
Friday]
₹
1.65
Cr
Day
17
[3rd
Saturday]
₹
1.85
Cr
Day
18
[3rd
Sunday]
₹
2.1
Cr
Day
19
[3rd
Monday]
₹
1.27
Cr
rough
data
Day
20
[3rd
Tuesday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
75.02
Cr
Aadujeevitham
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
includes
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
portraying
Najeeb
Mohammed,
Amala
Paul
as
Sainu,
Najeeb's
wife,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
as
Ibrahim
Khadiri,
Shobha
Mohan
as
Ummah,
Najeeb's
mother,
KR
Gokul
as
Hakeem,
Talib
Al
Balushi
as
Khafeel,
Rik
Aby
as
Jasser,
and
Nazer
Karutheni
as
Kunjikka.
Written
by
Benyamin
and
directed
by
Blessy,
the
film's
cinematography
was
managed
by
Sunil
K.
S.,
edited
by
A.
Sreekar
Prasad,
and
the
musical
score
was
composed
by
A.
R.
Rahman.
The
production
was
supervised
by
Blessy,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
and
Steven
Adams,
operating
under
the
banners
of
Visual
Romance
Image
Makers,
Jet
Media
Production,
and
Alta
Global
Media.