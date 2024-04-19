Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 23 Prediction: Prithviraj's Movie Shows Consistent Performance

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam survival drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. The project is a collaboration between Indian and American production companies. The movie premiered in theatres on March 28, 2024, providing viewers with a captivating cinematic experience.

"Aadujeevitham" is an adaptation of Benyamin's acclaimed 2008 Malayalam novel of the same title, based on true events. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker who finds himself trapped in servitude as a goat herder on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia.

The journey of the film began in 2009 when Blessy was inspired to adapt "Aadujeevitham" after reading the novel in 2008. That same year, Prithviraj was cast, and discussions with Benyamin led to the screenplay's development by 2009. However, financial constraints hindered significant progress. Blessy spent years finding a producer and succeeded in 2015, which pushed the project forward. Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams joined as producers alongside Blessy. A. R. Rahman was brought on board to create the film's original score and songs.

Filming progressed in six phases from March 2018 to July 2022, taking place across the deserts of Wadi Rum in Jordan and the Sahara in Algeria, as well as locations in Kerala, India. The crew faced a 70-day delay in the Jordanian desert between March and May 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. They were eventually brought back to India under the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission evacuation program. Filming wrapped up on July 14, 2022.

Aadujeevitham All Language Box Office Collection Day 23 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life performed well on its first 22 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 78.35 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 7.6 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 6.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 7.75 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 8.7 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 5.4 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 4.4 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 3.15 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 47 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 3.9 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 4.95 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 1.9 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 2.05 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 15 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 2 Cr

Week 2 Collection ₹ 21.15 Cr

Day 16 [3rd Friday] ₹ 1.65 Cr

Day 17 [3rd Saturday] ₹ 1.85 Cr

Day 18 [3rd Sunday] ₹ 2.1 Cr

Day 19 [3rd Monday] ₹ 1.4 Cr

Day 20 [3rd Tuesday] ₹ 1.2 Cr

Day 21 [3rd Wednesday] ₹ 1.05 Cr

Day 22 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 0.95 Cr

Day 23 [4th Friday] ₹ 0.17 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 78.52 Cr

Aadujeevitham Cast And Crew

The cast features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of Najeeb Mohammed, Amala Paul as Najeeb's wife Sainu, and Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Khadiri. Other key cast members include Shobha Mohan as Ummah, Najeeb's mother; KR Gokul as Hakeem; Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel; Rik Aby as Jasser; and Nazer Karutheni as Kunjikka.

Authored by Benyamin and directed by Blessy, the film's cinematography was managed by Sunil K. S., with editing by A. Sreekar Prasad and a musical score composed by A. R. Rahman. Production was led by Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams under the production companies Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media.