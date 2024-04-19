Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 23 Prediction: Prithviraj's Movie Shows Consistent Performance

Aadujeevitham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Aadujeevitham
(The
Goat
Life)" is
a
Malayalam
survival
drama
film
written,
directed,
and
co-produced
by
Blessy.
The
project
is
a
collaboration
between
Indian
and
American
production
companies.
The
movie
premiered
in
theatres
on
March
28,
2024,
providing
viewers
with
a
captivating
cinematic
experience.
"Aadujeevitham"
is
an
adaptation
of
Benyamin's
acclaimed
2008
Malayalam
novel
of
the
same
title,
based
on
true
events.
The
film
stars
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb,
a
Malayali
migrant
worker
who
finds
himself
trapped
in
servitude
as
a
goat
herder
on
a
remote
farm
in
Saudi
Arabia.
The
journey
of
the
film
began
in
2009
when
Blessy
was
inspired
to
adapt
"Aadujeevitham"
after
reading
the
novel
in
2008.
That
same
year,
Prithviraj
was
cast,
and
discussions
with
Benyamin
led
to
the
screenplay's
development
by
2009.
However,
financial
constraints
hindered
significant
progress.
Blessy
spent
years
finding
a
producer
and
succeeded
in
2015,
which
pushed
the
project
forward.
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
and
Steven
Adams
joined
as
producers
alongside
Blessy.
A.
R.
Rahman
was
brought
on
board
to
create
the
film's
original
score
and
songs.
Filming
progressed
in
six
phases
from
March
2018
to
July
2022,
taking
place
across
the
deserts
of
Wadi
Rum
in
Jordan
and
the
Sahara
in
Algeria,
as
well
as
locations
in
Kerala,
India.
The
crew
faced
a
70-day
delay
in
the
Jordanian
desert
between
March
and
May
2020
due
to
COVID-19
restrictions.
They
were
eventually
brought
back
to
India
under
the
Indian
government's
Vande
Bharat
Mission
evacuation
program.
Filming
wrapped
up
on
July
14,
2022.
Aadujeevitham
All
Language
Box
Office
Collection
Day
23
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Aadujeevitham
-
The
Goat
Life
performed
well
on
its
first
22
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
78.35
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
7.6
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
6.25
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
7.75
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
8.7
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
5.4
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
4.4
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
3.15
Cr
Week
1
Collection
₹
47
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Friday]
₹
2.7
Cr
Day
10
[2nd
Saturday]
₹
3.9
Cr
Day
11
[2nd
Sunday]
₹
4.95
Cr
Day
12
[2nd
Monday]
₹
1.9
Cr
Day
13
[2nd
Tuesday]
₹
2.05
Cr
Day
14
[2nd
Wednesday]
₹
3.65
Cr
Day
15
[3rd
Thursday]
₹
2
Cr
Week
2
Collection
₹
21.15
Cr
Day
16
[3rd
Friday]
₹
1.65
Cr
Day
17
[3rd
Saturday]
₹
1.85
Cr
Day
18
[3rd
Sunday]
₹
2.1
Cr
Day
19
[3rd
Monday]
₹
1.4
Cr
Day
20
[3rd
Tuesday]
₹
1.2
Cr
Day
21
[3rd
Wednesday]
₹
1.05
Cr
Day
22
[3rd
Thursday]
₹
0.95
Cr
Day
23
[4th
Friday]
₹
0.17
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
78.52
Cr
Aadujeevitham
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
features
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
in
the
role
of
Najeeb
Mohammed,
Amala
Paul
as
Najeeb's
wife
Sainu,
and
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
as
Ibrahim
Khadiri.
Other
key
cast
members
include
Shobha
Mohan
as
Ummah,
Najeeb's
mother;
KR
Gokul
as
Hakeem;
Talib
Al
Balushi
as
Khafeel;
Rik
Aby
as
Jasser;
and
Nazer
Karutheni
as
Kunjikka.
Authored
by
Benyamin
and
directed
by
Blessy,
the
film's
cinematography
was
managed
by
Sunil
K.
S.,
with
editing
by
A.
Sreekar
Prasad
and
a
musical
score
composed
by
A.
R.
Rahman.
Production
was
led
by
Blessy,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
and
Steven
Adams
under
the
production
companies
Visual
Romance
Image
Makers,
Jet
Media
Production,
and
Alta
Global
Media.
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 17:13 [IST]