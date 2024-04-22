Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 26 Prediction: Prithviraj's Movie Expected To Hold Steady

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam survival drama film penned, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. This project is a joint venture between Indian and American production companies. The film debuted in theaters on March 28, 2024, offering audiences an engaging cinematic journey.

"Aadujeevitham" is a film adaptation of Benyamin's highly praised 2008 Malayalam novel of the same name, which is inspired by real events. The movie features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker who becomes enslaved as a goat herder on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.

The film's journey started in 2009 when Blessy decided to adapt "Aadujeevitham" after reading the novel in 2008. That same year, Prithviraj was cast, and Blessy began developing the screenplay with Benyamin's input by 2009. However, progress was delayed due to financial limitations. Blessy spent years searching for a producer and found success in 2015, allowing the project to advance. Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams joined as producers along with Blessy. A. R. Rahman was brought in to compose the film's original score and songs.

The film was shot in six phases from March 2018 to July 2022, across the deserts of Wadi Rum in Jordan and the Sahara in Algeria, as well as in Kerala, India. A 70-day delay occurred in the Jordanian desert between March and May 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The crew was finally brought back to India through the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission evacuation program. Filming concluded on July 14, 2022.

Aadujeevitham All Language Box Office Collection Day 26 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aadujeevitham performed well on its first 25 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 81.17 Cr India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 7.6 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 6.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 7.75 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 8.7 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 5.4 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 4.4 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 3.15 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 47 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 3.9 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 4.95 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 1.9 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 2.05 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 15 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 2 Cr

Week 2 Collection ₹ 21.15 Cr

Day 16 [3rd Friday] ₹ 1.65 Cr

Day 17 [3rd Saturday] ₹ 1.85 Cr

Day 18 [3rd Sunday] ₹ 2.1 Cr

Day 19 [3rd Monday] ₹ 1.4 Cr

Day 20 [3rd Tuesday] ₹ 1.2 Cr

Day 21 [3rd Wednesday] ₹ 1.05 Cr

Day 22 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 0.95 Cr

Week 3 Collection ₹ 10.2 Cr

Day 23 [4th Friday] ₹ 0.73 Cr

Day 24 [4th Saturday] ₹ 0.82 Cr

Day 25 [4th Sunday] ₹ 1.27 Cr rough data

Day 26 [4th Monday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 81.17 Cr

Aadujeevitham Cast And Crew

The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb Mohammed, Amala Paul as Najeeb's wife Sainu, and Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Khadiri. Other notable cast members are Shobha Mohan as Ummah, Najeeb's mother; KR Gokul as Hakeem; Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel; Rik Aby as Jasser; and Nazer Karutheni as Kunjikka.

The film, authored by Benyamin and directed by Blessy, features cinematography by Sunil K. S., editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, and a musical score by A. R. Rahman. Production was overseen by Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams under the production banners of Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media.