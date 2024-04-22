Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 26 Prediction: Prithviraj's Movie Expected To Hold Steady

Aadujeevitham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Aadujeevitham
(The
Goat
Life)" is
a
Malayalam
survival
drama
film
penned,
directed,
and
co-produced
by
Blessy.
This
project
is
a
joint
venture
between
Indian
and
American
production
companies.
The
film
debuted
in
theaters
on
March
28,
2024,
offering
audiences
an
engaging
cinematic
journey.
"Aadujeevitham"
is
a
film
adaptation
of
Benyamin's
highly
praised
2008
Malayalam
novel
of
the
same
name,
which
is
inspired
by
real
events.
The
movie
features
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
in
the
role
of
Najeeb,
a
Malayali
migrant
worker
who
becomes
enslaved
as
a
goat
herder
on
an
isolated
farm
in
Saudi
Arabia.
The
film's
journey
started
in
2009
when
Blessy
decided
to
adapt
"Aadujeevitham"
after
reading
the
novel
in
2008.
That
same
year,
Prithviraj
was
cast,
and
Blessy
began
developing
the
screenplay
with
Benyamin's
input
by
2009.
However,
progress
was
delayed
due
to
financial
limitations.
Blessy
spent
years
searching
for
a
producer
and
found
success
in
2015,
allowing
the
project
to
advance.
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
and
Steven
Adams
joined
as
producers
along
with
Blessy.
A.
R.
Rahman
was
brought
in
to
compose
the
film's
original
score
and
songs.
The
film
was
shot
in
six
phases
from
March
2018
to
July
2022,
across
the
deserts
of
Wadi
Rum
in
Jordan
and
the
Sahara
in
Algeria,
as
well
as
in
Kerala,
India.
A
70-day
delay
occurred
in
the
Jordanian
desert
between
March
and
May
2020
due
to
COVID-19
restrictions.
The
crew
was
finally
brought
back
to
India
through
the
Indian
government's
Vande
Bharat
Mission
evacuation
program.
Filming
concluded
on
July
14,
2022.
Aadujeevitham
All
Language
Box
Office
Collection
Day
26
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Aadujeevitham
performed
well
on
its
first
25
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
81.17
Cr
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
7.6
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
6.25
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
7.75
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
8.7
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
5.4
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
4.4
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
3.15
Cr
Week
1
Collection
₹
47
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Friday]
₹
2.7
Cr
Day
10
[2nd
Saturday]
₹
3.9
Cr
Day
11
[2nd
Sunday]
₹
4.95
Cr
Day
12
[2nd
Monday]
₹
1.9
Cr
Day
13
[2nd
Tuesday]
₹
2.05
Cr
Day
14
[2nd
Wednesday]
₹
3.65
Cr
Day
15
[3rd
Thursday]
₹
2
Cr
Week
2
Collection
₹
21.15
Cr
Day
16
[3rd
Friday]
₹
1.65
Cr
Day
17
[3rd
Saturday]
₹
1.85
Cr
Day
18
[3rd
Sunday]
₹
2.1
Cr
Day
19
[3rd
Monday]
₹
1.4
Cr
Day
20
[3rd
Tuesday]
₹
1.2
Cr
Day
21
[3rd
Wednesday]
₹
1.05
Cr
Day
22
[3rd
Thursday]
₹
0.95
Cr
Week
3
Collection
₹
10.2
Cr
Day
23
[4th
Friday]
₹
0.73
Cr
Day
24
[4th
Saturday]
₹
0.82
Cr
Day
25
[4th
Sunday]
₹
1.27
Cr
rough
data
Day
26
[4th
Monday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
81.17
Cr
Aadujeevitham
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
includes
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb
Mohammed,
Amala
Paul
as
Najeeb's
wife
Sainu,
and
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
as
Ibrahim
Khadiri.
Other
notable
cast
members
are
Shobha
Mohan
as
Ummah,
Najeeb's
mother;
KR
Gokul
as
Hakeem;
Talib
Al
Balushi
as
Khafeel;
Rik
Aby
as
Jasser;
and
Nazer
Karutheni
as
Kunjikka.
The
film,
authored
by
Benyamin
and
directed
by
Blessy,
features
cinematography
by
Sunil
K.
S.,
editing
by
A.
Sreekar
Prasad,
and
a
musical
score
by
A.
R.
Rahman.
Production
was
overseen
by
Blessy,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
and
Steven
Adams
under
the
production
banners
of
Visual
Romance
Image
Makers,
Jet
Media
Production,
and
Alta
Global
Media.
Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2024, 8:45 [IST]