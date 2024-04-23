Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 27 Prediction: Prithviraj's Movie Showing A Decline In Earnings

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam survival drama movie written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. This project is a collaboration between Indian and American production companies. The film premiered in theatres on March 28, 2024, providing viewers with an immersive cinematic experience.

"Aadujeevitham" is a film adaptation of Benyamin's acclaimed 2008 Malayalam novel of the same name, based on true events. The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker who becomes enslaved as a goat herder on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia.

The film's journey began in 2009 when Blessy decided to adapt "Aadujeevitham" after reading the novel in 2008. That same year, Prithviraj was cast in the lead role, and Blessy started working on the screenplay with input from Benyamin in 2009. However, progress was hindered by financial constraints. Blessy spent years searching for a producer and finally found one in 2015, enabling the project to move forward. Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams joined as producers alongside Blessy, and A. R. Rahman was brought on board to compose the film's original score and songs.

The film was shot in six stages from March 2018 to July 2022, taking place in the deserts of Wadi Rum in Jordan, the Sahara in Algeria, and Kerala, India. Filming was delayed for 70 days in the Jordanian desert between March and May 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The crew was eventually evacuated back to India via the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission. Filming wrapped up on July 14, 2022.

Aadujeevitham All Language Box Office Collection Day 27 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life performed well on its first 26 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 81.52 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 7.6 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 6.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 7.75 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 8.7 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 5.4 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 4.4 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 3.15 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 47 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 3.9 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 4.95 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 1.9 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 2.05 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 15 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 2 Cr

Week 2 Collection ₹ 21.15 Cr

Day 16 [3rd Friday] ₹ 1.65 Cr

Day 17 [3rd Saturday] ₹ 1.85 Cr

Day 18 [3rd Sunday] ₹ 2.1 Cr

Day 19 [3rd Monday] ₹ 1.4 Cr

Day 20 [3rd Tuesday] ₹ 1.2 Cr

Day 21 [3rd Wednesday] ₹ 1.05 Cr

Day 22 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 0.95 Cr

Week 3 Collection ₹ 10.2 Cr

Day 23 [4th Friday] ₹ 0.73 Cr

Day 24 [4th Saturday] ₹ 0.82 Cr

Day 25 [4th Sunday] ₹ 1.2 Cr

Day 26 [4th Monday] ₹ 0.42 Cr rough data

Day 27 [4th Tuesday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 81.52 Cr

Aadujeevitham Cast And Crew

The cast features Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb Mohammed, Amala Paul as Najeeb's wife Sainu, and Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Khadiri. Other key cast members include Shobha Mohan as Ummah, Najeeb's mother; KR Gokul as Hakeem; Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel; Rik Aby as Jasser; and Nazer Karutheni as Kunjikka.

The film, written by Benyamin and directed by Blessy, includes cinematography by Sunil K. S., editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, and a musical score by A. R. Rahman. Production was managed by Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams under the banners of Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media.