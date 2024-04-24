Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 28 Prediction: Prithviraj's Movie's Declining Trend Continues

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam survival drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. This production is a joint effort between Indian and American companies. The movie debuted in theatres on March 28, 2024, offering audiences an engaging and immersive cinematic journey.

"Aadujeevitham" is a film based on Benyamin's highly praised 2008 Malayalam novel, which draws from real-life events. The movie features Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker who is enslaved as a goat herder on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.

The film's journey began in 2009 when Blessy chose to adapt "Aadujeevitham" after reading the novel in 2008. Prithviraj was cast in the lead role that same year, and Blessy started working on the screenplay with Benyamin's input. However, financial constraints slowed progress. Blessy spent years searching for a producer and finally secured one in 2015, allowing the project to advance. Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams joined Blessy as producers, and A. R. Rahman was hired to compose the film's original music and songs.

The film was filmed in six phases from March 2018 to July 2022, with locations including the deserts of Wadi Rum in Jordan, the Sahara in Algeria, and Kerala, India. Filming faced a 70-day delay in the Jordanian desert between March and May 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Eventually, the crew was evacuated to India through the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission. Filming concluded on July 14, 2022.

Aadujeevitham All Language Box Office Collection Day 28 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life performed well on its first 27 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 81.88 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 7.6 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 6.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 7.75 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 8.7 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 5.4 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 4.4 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 3.15 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 47 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 3.9 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 4.95 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 1.9 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 2.05 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 15 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 2 Cr

Week 2 Collection ₹ 21.15 Cr

Day 16 [3rd Friday] ₹ 1.65 Cr

Day 17 [3rd Saturday] ₹ 1.85 Cr

Day 18 [3rd Sunday] ₹ 2.1 Cr

Day 19 [3rd Monday] ₹ 1.4 Cr

Day 20 [3rd Tuesday] ₹ 1.2 Cr

Day 21 [3rd Wednesday] ₹ 1.05 Cr

Day 22 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 0.95 Cr

Week 3 Collection ₹ 10.2 Cr

Day 23 [4th Friday] ₹ 0.73 Cr

Day 24 [4th Saturday] ₹ 0.82 Cr

Day 25 [4th Sunday] ₹ 1.2 Cr

Day 26 [4th Monday] ₹ 0.42 Cr rough data

Day 27 [4th Tuesday] ₹ 0.36 Cr rough data

Day 28 [4th Wednesday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 81.88 Cr

Aadujeevitham Cast And Crew

The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb Mohammed, Amala Paul as his wife Sainu, and Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Khadiri. Other notable cast members are Shobha Mohan as Ummah, Najeeb's mother; KR Gokul as Hakeem; Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel; Rik Aby as Jasser; and Nazer Karutheni as Kunjikka.

The film, penned by Benyamin and directed by Blessy, features cinematography by Sunil K. S., editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, and a musical score composed by A. R. Rahman. The production was overseen by Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams under the banners of Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media.