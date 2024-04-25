Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 29 Prediction: Strong Overall Performance Amidst Recent Decline

Aadujeevitham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Aadujeevitham
(The
Goat
Life)" is
a
Malayalam
survival
drama
film
penned,
directed,
and
co-produced
by
Blessy.
This
project
is
a
collaboration
between
Indian
and
American
production
houses.
The
film
premiered
in
theatres
on
March
28,
2024,
providing
viewers
with
a
captivating
and
immersive
cinematic
experience.
"Aadujeevitham"
is
a
film
adaptation
of
Benyamin's
acclaimed
2008
Malayalam
novel,
inspired
by
true
events.
The
movie
stars
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb,
a
Malayali
migrant
worker
who
is
forced
into
slavery
as
a
goat
herder
on
a
remote
farm
in
Saudi
Arabia.
The
journey
of
the
film
began
in
2009
when
Blessy
decided
to
adapt
"Aadujeevitham"
after
reading
the
novel
in
2008.
Prithviraj
was
cast
as
the
lead
that
same
year,
and
Blessy
began
working
on
the
screenplay
with
input
from
Benyamin.
However,
financial
challenges
delayed
the
project's
progress.
Blessy
spent
several
years
seeking
a
producer
and
eventually
found
one
in
2015,
enabling
the
project
to
move
forward.
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
and
Steven
Adams
joined
Blessy
as
producers,
and
A.
R.
Rahman
was
brought
on
board
to
compose
the
film's
original
music
and
songs.
The
movie
was
shot
in
six
phases,
from
March
2018
to
July
2022,
covering
locations
such
as
the
deserts
of
Wadi
Rum
in
Jordan,
the
Sahara
in
Algeria,
and
various
sites
in
Kerala,
India.
Filming
experienced
a
70-day
pause
in
the
Jordanian
desert
between
March
and
May
2020
because
of
COVID-19
restrictions.
Eventually,
the
crew
was
evacuated
to
India
via
the
Indian
government's
Vande
Bharat
Mission.
Filming
wrapped
up
on
July
14,
2022.
Aadujeevitham
All
Language
Box
Office
Collection
Day
29
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Aadujeevitham
performed
well
on
its
first
28
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
82.19
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
7.6
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
6.25
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
7.75
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
8.7
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
5.4
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
4.4
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
3.15
Cr
Week
1
Collection
₹
47
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Friday]
₹
2.7
Cr
Day
10
[2nd
Saturday]
₹
3.9
Cr
Day
11
[2nd
Sunday]
₹
4.95
Cr
Day
12
[2nd
Monday]
₹
1.9
Cr
Day
13
[2nd
Tuesday]
₹
2.05
Cr
Day
14
[2nd
Wednesday]
₹
3.65
Cr
Day
15
[3rd
Thursday]
₹
2
Cr
Week
2
Collection
₹
21.15
Cr
Day
16
[3rd
Friday]
₹
1.65
Cr
Day
17
[3rd
Saturday]
₹
1.85
Cr
Day
18
[3rd
Sunday]
₹
2.1
Cr
Day
19
[3rd
Monday]
₹
1.4
Cr
Day
20
[3rd
Tuesday]
₹
1.2
Cr
Day
21
[3rd
Wednesday]
₹
1.05
Cr
Day
22
[3rd
Thursday]
₹
0.95
Cr
Week
3
Collection
₹
10.2
Cr
Day
23
[4th
Friday]
₹
0.73
Cr
Day
24
[4th
Saturday]
₹
0.82
Cr
Day
25
[4th
Sunday]
₹
1.2
Cr
Day
26
[4th
Monday]
₹
0.42
Cr
rough
data
Day
27
[4th
Tuesday]
₹
0.36
Cr
rough
data
Day
28
[4th
Wednesday]
₹
0.31
Cr
rough
data
Day
29
[4th
Thursday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
82.19
Cr
Aadujeevitham
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
features
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb
Mohammed,
Amala
Paul
as
his
wife
Sainu,
and
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
as
Ibrahim
Khadiri.
Additional
key
cast
members
include
Shobha
Mohan
as
Ummah,
Najeeb's
mother;
KR
Gokul
as
Hakeem;
Talib
Al
Balushi
as
Khafeel;
Rik
Aby
as
Jasser;
and
Nazer
Karutheni
as
Kunjikka.
The
film,
based
on
Benyamin's
novel
and
directed
and
written
by
Blessy,
includes
cinematography
by
Sunil
K.
S.,
editing
by
A.
Sreekar
Prasad,
and
music
composed
by
A.
R.
Rahman.
Production
was
managed
by
Blessy,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
and
Steven
Adams
under
the
banners
of
Visual
Romance
Image
Makers,
Jet
Media
Production,
and
Alta
Global
Media.