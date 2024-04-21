Aadujeevitham Kerala Box Office Collection: Prithviraj Movie Breaks Seven-Year-Old Baahubali 2 Record

Aadujeevitham
Box
Office
Collection:
"Aadujeevitham
(The
Goat
Life)" is
a
Malayalam
survival
drama
film
crafted
by
Blessy,
who
also
served
as
co-producer.
The
project
is
a
joint
effort
between
Indian
and
American
production
companies.
The
film
debuted
in
theatres
on
March
28,
2024,
offering
audiences
an
engaging
and
memorable
cinematic
experience.
"Aadujeevitham"
is
based
on
Benyamin's
acclaimed
2008
Malayalam
novel
of
the
same
name,
which
draws
from
true
events.
The
film
features
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb,
a
Malayali
migrant
worker
who
becomes
trapped
in
servitude
as
a
goat
herder
on
an
isolated
farm
in
Saudi
Arabia.
The
film's
journey
started
in
2009
when
Blessy
decided
to
adapt
"Aadujeevitham"
after
reading
the
novel
in
2008.
That
year,
Prithviraj
was
cast
in
the
lead
role,
and
discussions
with
Benyamin
led
to
the
development
of
the
screenplay
by
2009.
However,
financial
challenges
caused
significant
delays.
Blessy
spent
years
searching
for
a
producer
and
finally
succeeded
in
2015,
enabling
the
project
to
progress.
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
and
Steven
Adams
joined
Blessy
as
producers,
while
A.
R.
Rahman
was
brought
on
board
to
compose
the
film's
original
score
and
songs.
Filming
took
place
in
six
phases
from
March
2018
to
July
2022,
spanning
the
deserts
of
Wadi
Rum
in
Jordan,
the
Sahara
in
Algeria,
and
locations
in
Kerala,
India.
The
crew
experienced
a
70-day
delay
in
the
Jordanian
desert
between
March
and
May
2020
due
to
COVID-19
restrictions.
Eventually,
they
were
evacuated
back
to
India
under
the
Indian
government's
Vande
Bharat
Mission.
Filming
concluded
on
July
14,
2022.
Aadujeevitham
Kerala
Box
Office
Collection
Update
"Aadujeevitham"
has
achieved
a
remarkable
feat
in
the
Kerala
box
office
by
surpassing
the
final
gross
collection
of
the
2017
film
"Baahubali
2:
The
Conclusion."
"According
to
film
industry
tracker
AB
George,
the
seven-year-old
record
of
₹72
crores
set
by
'Baahubali
2' at
the
Kerala
box
office
has
now
been
surpassed
by
'Aadujeevitham'
with
its
exceptional
performance.
The
film,
also
known
as
"The
Goat
Life,"
has
emerged
as
the
all-time
number
three
top-grossing
film
in
Kerala,
trailing
only
the
"2018"
film
in
the
number
one
spot
and
"Pulimurugan"
at
number
two.
Aadujeevitham
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
includes
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb
Mohammed,
with
Amala
Paul
portraying
Najeeb's
wife
Sainu
and
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
playing
Ibrahim
Khadiri.
Other
significant
cast
members
are
Shobha
Mohan
as
Ummah,
Najeeb's
mother;
KR
Gokul
as
Hakeem;
Talib
Al
Balushi
as
Khafeel;
Rik
Aby
as
Jasser;
and
Nazer
Karutheni
as
Kunjikka.
Based
on
Benyamin's
novel
screenplay
Written
and
directed
by
Blessy,
the
film
features
cinematography
by
Sunil
K.
S.,
editing
by
A.
Sreekar
Prasad,
and
a
musical
score
by
A.
R.
Rahman.
The
production
was
overseen
by
Blessy,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
and
Steven
Adams
under
the
production
companies
Visual
Romance
Image
Makers,
Jet
Media
Production,
and
Alta
Global
Media.