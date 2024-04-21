Aadujeevitham Kerala Box Office Collection: Prithviraj Movie Breaks Seven-Year-Old Baahubali 2 Record

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam survival drama film crafted by Blessy, who also served as co-producer. The project is a joint effort between Indian and American production companies. The film debuted in theatres on March 28, 2024, offering audiences an engaging and memorable cinematic experience.

"Aadujeevitham" is based on Benyamin's acclaimed 2008 Malayalam novel of the same name, which draws from true events. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker who becomes trapped in servitude as a goat herder on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.

The film's journey started in 2009 when Blessy decided to adapt "Aadujeevitham" after reading the novel in 2008. That year, Prithviraj was cast in the lead role, and discussions with Benyamin led to the development of the screenplay by 2009. However, financial challenges caused significant delays. Blessy spent years searching for a producer and finally succeeded in 2015, enabling the project to progress. Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams joined Blessy as producers, while A. R. Rahman was brought on board to compose the film's original score and songs.

Filming took place in six phases from March 2018 to July 2022, spanning the deserts of Wadi Rum in Jordan, the Sahara in Algeria, and locations in Kerala, India. The crew experienced a 70-day delay in the Jordanian desert between March and May 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Eventually, they were evacuated back to India under the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission. Filming concluded on July 14, 2022.

Aadujeevitham Kerala Box Office Collection Update

"Aadujeevitham" has achieved a remarkable feat in the Kerala box office by surpassing the final gross collection of the 2017 film "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion." "According to film industry tracker AB George, the seven-year-old record of ₹72 crores set by 'Baahubali 2' at the Kerala box office has now been surpassed by 'Aadujeevitham' with its exceptional performance. The film, also known as "The Goat Life," has emerged as the all-time number three top-grossing film in Kerala, trailing only the "2018" film in the number one spot and "Pulimurugan" at number two.

7 YEAR OLD BAAHUBALI 2 RECORD (72 Crores) salutes #Aadujeevitham #TheGOATLife in Kerala Box Office 🔥🔥🔥 #Aadujeevitham SURPASSED #Baahubali2 final gross collection in Kerala Box Office & emerged as all all-time no #3 behind 2018 movie #1 & Pulimurugan #2. pic.twitter.com/JZJK8mKiSl — AB George (@AbGeorge_) April 20, 2024

Aadujeevitham Cast And Crew

The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb Mohammed, with Amala Paul portraying Najeeb's wife Sainu and Jimmy Jean-Louis playing Ibrahim Khadiri. Other significant cast members are Shobha Mohan as Ummah, Najeeb's mother; KR Gokul as Hakeem; Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel; Rik Aby as Jasser; and Nazer Karutheni as Kunjikka.

Based on Benyamin's novel screenplay Written and directed by Blessy, the film features cinematography by Sunil K. S., editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, and a musical score by A. R. Rahman. The production was overseen by Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams under the production companies Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media.