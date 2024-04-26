Aadujeevitham Kerala Box Office Collection: Prithviraj's Movie Hits ₹75 Crores, Joins Pulimurugan & 2018

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam survival drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. This project is a joint effort between Indian and American production companies. The film debuted in theatres on March 28, 2024, offering audiences a captivating and immersive cinematic journey.

"Aadujeevitham" is based on Benyamin's renowned 2008 Malayalam novel, which draws from real-life events. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker trapped in slavery as a goat herder on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.

The film's journey started in 2009 when Blessy chose to adapt "Aadujeevitham" after reading the novel in 2008. Prithviraj was cast in the lead role that same year, and Blessy collaborated with Benyamin on the screenplay. However, financial obstacles delayed the project. Blessy spent several years searching for a producer and eventually secured one in 2015, allowing the project to advance. Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams joined as producers, while A. R. Rahman was recruited to compose the film's original music and songs.

The movie was filmed in six phases between March 2018 and July 2022, with locations including the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan, the Sahara in Algeria, and various parts of Kerala, India. Filming was put on hold for 70 days in the Jordanian desert from March to May 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Ultimately, the crew was evacuated to India through the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission. Filming concluded on July 14, 2022.

Aadujeevitham Kerala Box Office Collection Update

According to film industry tracker AB George, the Kerala gross collection of the movie "Aadujeevitham" has surpassed the 75 crore mark, reaching nearly 76 crores as of yesterday. This remarkable achievement makes "Aadujeevitham" the third movie to cross 75 crores in gross collections from the Kerala box office, joining the ranks of "Pulimurugan" and the film "2018." With this success, the film is being hailed as a super blockbuster.

Aadujeevitham Cast And Crew

The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb Mohammed, Amala Paul as his wife Sainu, and Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Khadiri. Notable supporting cast members include Shobha Mohan as Ummah, Najeeb's mother; KR Gokul as Hakeem; Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel; Rik Aby as Jasser; and Nazer Karutheni as Kunjikka.

The film, inspired by Benyamin's novel and directed and written by Blessy, features cinematography by Sunil K. S., editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, and music composed by A. R. Rahman. Production was overseen by Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams under the banners of Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media.