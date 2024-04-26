Aadujeevitham Kerala Box Office Collection: Prithviraj's Movie Hits ₹75 Crores, Joins Pulimurugan & 2018

Aadujeevitham
Box
Office
Collection:
"Aadujeevitham
(The
Goat
Life)" is
a
Malayalam
survival
drama
film
written,
directed,
and
co-produced
by
Blessy.
This
project
is
a
joint
effort
between
Indian
and
American
production
companies.
The
film
debuted
in
theatres
on
March
28,
2024,
offering
audiences
a
captivating
and
immersive
cinematic
journey.
"Aadujeevitham"
is
based
on
Benyamin's
renowned
2008
Malayalam
novel,
which
draws
from
real-life
events.
The
film
features
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb,
a
Malayali
migrant
worker
trapped
in
slavery
as
a
goat
herder
on
an
isolated
farm
in
Saudi
Arabia.
The
film's
journey
started
in
2009
when
Blessy
chose
to
adapt
"Aadujeevitham"
after
reading
the
novel
in
2008.
Prithviraj
was
cast
in
the
lead
role
that
same
year,
and
Blessy
collaborated
with
Benyamin
on
the
screenplay.
However,
financial
obstacles
delayed
the
project.
Blessy
spent
several
years
searching
for
a
producer
and
eventually
secured
one
in
2015,
allowing
the
project
to
advance.
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
and
Steven
Adams
joined
as
producers,
while
A.
R.
Rahman
was
recruited
to
compose
the
film's
original
music
and
songs.
The
movie
was
filmed
in
six
phases
between
March
2018
and
July
2022,
with
locations
including
the
Wadi
Rum
desert
in
Jordan,
the
Sahara
in
Algeria,
and
various
parts
of
Kerala,
India.
Filming
was
put
on
hold
for
70
days
in
the
Jordanian
desert
from
March
to
May
2020
due
to
COVID-19
restrictions.
Ultimately,
the
crew
was
evacuated
to
India
through
the
Indian
government's
Vande
Bharat
Mission.
Filming
concluded
on
July
14,
2022.
Aadujeevitham
Kerala
Box
Office
Collection
Update
According
to
film
industry
tracker
AB
George,
the
Kerala
gross
collection
of
the
movie
"Aadujeevitham"
has
surpassed
the
75
crore
mark,
reaching
nearly
76
crores
as
of
yesterday.
This
remarkable
achievement
makes
"Aadujeevitham"
the
third
movie
to
cross
75
crores
in
gross
collections
from
the
Kerala
box
office,
joining
the
ranks
of
"Pulimurugan"
and
the
film
"2018."
With
this
success,
the
film
is
being
hailed
as
a
super
blockbuster.
Aadujeevitham
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
includes
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb
Mohammed,
Amala
Paul
as
his
wife
Sainu,
and
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
as
Ibrahim
Khadiri.
Notable
supporting
cast
members
include
Shobha
Mohan
as
Ummah,
Najeeb's
mother;
KR
Gokul
as
Hakeem;
Talib
Al
Balushi
as
Khafeel;
Rik
Aby
as
Jasser;
and
Nazer
Karutheni
as
Kunjikka.
The
film,
inspired
by
Benyamin's
novel
and
directed
and
written
by
Blessy,
features
cinematography
by
Sunil
K.
S.,
editing
by
A.
Sreekar
Prasad,
and
music
composed
by
A.
R.
Rahman.
Production
was
overseen
by
Blessy,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
and
Steven
Adams
under
the
banners
of
Visual
Romance
Image
Makers,
Jet
Media
Production,
and
Alta
Global
Media.