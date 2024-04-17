Aadujeevitham OTT Release Date And Platform: Discover When And Where To Watch Prithviraj's Movie Online

Aadujeevitham OTT Release: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam survival drama meticulously directed by Blessy, who not only co-wrote and directed the film but also co-produced it. This transnational endeavour involves collaborations between companies hailing from India and the United States. Released on March 28, 2024, "Aadujeevitham" promises an enthralling cinematic journey.

"Aadujeevitham" breathes cinematic life into Benyamin's acclaimed 2008 Malayalam novel, itself inspired by real events. Within the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran embodies the character of Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker coerced into slavery as a goat herder on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.

The inception of the film dates back to 2009, when Blessy's fascination with adapting "Aadujeevitham" was sparked upon discovering the novel in 2008. Prithviraj was enlisted for the project during the same year, and by 2009, Blessy had initiated discussions with Benyamin and commenced crafting the screenplay. However, financial constraints impeded substantial progress. Blessy devoted years to securing a producer, achieving success in 2015, which propelled the project forward. Joining as producers were Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams, alongside Blessy himself. A. R. Rahman contributed to the film's original score and songs.

From March 2018 to July 2022, filming unfolded across six phases, traversing the deserts of Wadi Rum, Jordan, and the Sahara, Algeria, with additional scenes captured in Kerala, India. The crew encountered a 70-day setback in the Jordanian desert from March to May 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, leading to their repatriation to India via the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission evacuation initiative. Filming concluded on July 14, 2022.

Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) OTT Release Date And Platform

Aside from Malayalam, "Aadujeevitham" has garnered positive reception in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Particularly, Prithviraj's remarkable transformation and performance have garnered praise from audiences. There is eager anticipation for the movie's release on the OTT platform, even as it continues its theatrical run. It's been reported that Disney Plus Hotstar has secured the digital streaming rights for this Prithviraj starrer in a Rs. 30 crore deal. Recent updates indicate that "Aadujeevitham" will be available for streaming on the OTT platform starting March 10. In addition to Malayalam, this blockbuster will also be accessible in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. An official announcement regarding this is expected soon.

Aadujeevitham Cast And Crew

The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran portraying Najeeb Mohammed, Amala Paul as Sainu, Najeeb's wife, Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Khadiri, Shobha Mohan as Ummah, Najeeb's mother, KR Gokul as Hakeem, Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel, Rik Aby as Jasser, and Nazer Karutheni as Kunjikka.

Co-written by Benyamin and directed by Blessy, the film's cinematography was managed by Sunil K. S., edited by A. Sreekar Prasad, and the musical score was composed by A. R. Rahman. Supervising the production were Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams, operating under the banners of Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media.