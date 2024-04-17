Aadujeevitham OTT Release Date And Platform: Discover When And Where To Watch Prithviraj's Movie Online

Aadujeevitham
OTT
Release:
"Aadujeevitham
(The
Goat
Life)" is
a
Malayalam
survival
drama
meticulously
directed
by
Blessy,
who
not
only
co-wrote
and
directed
the
film
but
also
co-produced
it.
This
transnational
endeavour
involves
collaborations
between
companies
hailing
from
India
and
the
United
States.
Released
on
March
28,
2024,
"Aadujeevitham"
promises
an
enthralling
cinematic
journey.
"Aadujeevitham"
breathes
cinematic
life
into
Benyamin's
acclaimed
2008
Malayalam
novel,
itself
inspired
by
real
events.
Within
the
film,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
embodies
the
character
of
Najeeb,
a
Malayali
migrant
worker
coerced
into
slavery
as
a
goat
herder
on
an
isolated
farm
in
Saudi
Arabia.
The
inception
of
the
film
dates
back
to
2009,
when
Blessy's
fascination
with
adapting
"Aadujeevitham"
was
sparked
upon
discovering
the
novel
in
2008.
Prithviraj
was
enlisted
for
the
project
during
the
same
year,
and
by
2009,
Blessy
had
initiated
discussions
with
Benyamin
and
commenced
crafting
the
screenplay.
However,
financial
constraints
impeded
substantial
progress.
Blessy
devoted
years
to
securing
a
producer,
achieving
success
in
2015,
which
propelled
the
project
forward.
Joining
as
producers
were
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
and
Steven
Adams,
alongside
Blessy
himself.
A.
R.
Rahman
contributed
to
the
film's
original
score
and
songs.
From
March
2018
to
July
2022,
filming
unfolded
across
six
phases,
traversing
the
deserts
of
Wadi
Rum,
Jordan,
and
the
Sahara,
Algeria,
with
additional
scenes
captured
in
Kerala,
India.
The
crew
encountered
a
70-day
setback
in
the
Jordanian
desert
from
March
to
May
2020
due
to
COVID-19
pandemic
restrictions,
leading
to
their
repatriation
to
India
via
the
Indian
government's
Vande
Bharat
Mission
evacuation
initiative.
Filming
concluded
on
July
14,
2022.
Aadujeevitham
(The
Goat
Life)
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
Aside
from
Malayalam,
"Aadujeevitham"
has
garnered
positive
reception
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
and
Hindi.
Particularly,
Prithviraj's
remarkable
transformation
and
performance
have
garnered
praise
from
audiences.
There
is
eager
anticipation
for
the
movie's
release
on
the
OTT
platform,
even
as
it
continues
its
theatrical
run.
It's
been
reported
that
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
has
secured
the
digital
streaming
rights
for
this
Prithviraj
starrer
in
a
Rs.
30
crore
deal.
Recent
updates
indicate
that
"Aadujeevitham"
will
be
available
for
streaming
on
the
OTT
platform
starting
March
10.
In
addition
to
Malayalam,
this
blockbuster
will
also
be
accessible
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
Kannada,
and
Hindi.
An
official
announcement
regarding
this
is
expected
soon.
Aadujeevitham
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
includes
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
portraying
Najeeb
Mohammed,
Amala
Paul
as
Sainu,
Najeeb's
wife,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
as
Ibrahim
Khadiri,
Shobha
Mohan
as
Ummah,
Najeeb's
mother,
KR
Gokul
as
Hakeem,
Talib
Al
Balushi
as
Khafeel,
Rik
Aby
as
Jasser,
and
Nazer
Karutheni
as
Kunjikka.
Co-written
by
Benyamin
and
directed
by
Blessy,
the
film's
cinematography
was
managed
by
Sunil
K.
S.,
edited
by
A.
Sreekar
Prasad,
and
the
musical
score
was
composed
by
A.
R.
Rahman.
Supervising
the
production
were
Blessy,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
and
Steven
Adams,
operating
under
the
banners
of
Visual
Romance
Image
Makers,
Jet
Media
Production,
and
Alta
Global
Media.