Aadujeevitham OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch Prithviraj's Movie

Aadujeevitham
OTT
Release:
"Aadujeevitham
(The
Goat
Life)" is
a
Malayalam
survival
drama
film
that
was
written,
directed,
and
co-produced
by
Blessy.
This
project
is
a
collaboration
between
Indian
and
American
production
companies.
The
film
premiered
in
theatres
on
March
28,
2024,
providing
viewers
with
an
engaging
and
immersive
cinematic
experience.
"Aadujeevitham"
is
adapted
from
Benyamin's
acclaimed
2008
Malayalam
novel,
which
is
inspired
by
true
events.
The
film
stars
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb,
a
Malayali
migrant
worker
who
finds
himself
enslaved
as
a
goat
herder
on
a
remote
farm
in
Saudi
Arabia.
The
journey
of
the
film
began
in
2009
when
Blessy
decided
to
adapt
"Aadujeevitham"
after
reading
the
novel
in
2008.
Prithviraj
was
cast
in
the
lead
role
that
year,
and
Blessy
worked
with
Benyamin
on
the
screenplay.
However,
financial
hurdles
slowed
down
the
project.
Blessy
spent
several
years
looking
for
a
producer
and
finally
found
one
in
2015,
enabling
the
project
to
move
forward.
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
and
Steven
Adams
came
on
board
as
producers,
while
A.
R.
Rahman
was
enlisted
to
compose
the
film's
original
score
and
songs.
The
movie
was
shot
in
six
phases
from
March
2018
to
July
2022,
with
locations
including
the
Wadi
Rum
desert
in
Jordan,
the
Sahara
in
Algeria,
and
various
places
in
Kerala,
India.
Filming
was
paused
for
70
days
in
the
Jordanian
desert
between
March
and
May
2020
due
to
COVID-19
restrictions.
Eventually,
the
crew
was
brought
back
to
India
through
the
Indian
government's
Vande
Bharat
Mission.
Filming
wrapped
up
on
July
14,
2022.
Aadujeevitham
OTT
Release
Update
In
addition
to
its
success
in
Malayalam,
"Aadujeevitham"
has
been
well-received
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
and
Hindi.
Prithviraj's
exceptional
transformation
and
performance
have
been
highly
praised
by
audiences
in
theaters.
Fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
the
film's
release
on
the
OTT
platform.
Recent
reports
indicate
that
Disney+
Hotstar
has
secured
the
digital
streaming
rights
for
'Aadujeevitham,' with
streaming
expected
to
begin
on
May
10.
Besides
Malayalam,
the
film
will
be
available
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
Kannada,
and
Hindi.
An
official
announcement
is
anticipated
soon.
Aadujeevitham
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
features
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb
Mohammed,
Amala
Paul
as
his
wife
Sainu,
and
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
as
Ibrahim
Khadiri.
The
key
supporting
cast
includes
Shobha
Mohan
as
Ummah,
Najeeb's
mother;
KR
Gokul
as
Hakeem;
Talib
Al
Balushi
as
Khafeel;
Rik
Aby
as
Jasser;
and
Nazer
Karutheni
as
Kunjikka.
The
film,
based
on
Benyamin's
novel
and
directed
and
written
by
Blessy,
showcases
cinematography
by
Sunil
K.
S.,
editing
by
A.
Sreekar
Prasad,
and
music
composed
by
A.
R.
Rahman.
The
production
was
managed
by
Blessy,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
and
Steven
Adams
through
Visual
Romance
Image
Makers,
Jet
Media
Production,
and
Alta
Global
Media.