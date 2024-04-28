Aadujeevitham OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch Prithviraj's Movie

Aadujeevitham OTT Release: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam survival drama film that was written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. This project is a collaboration between Indian and American production companies. The film premiered in theatres on March 28, 2024, providing viewers with an engaging and immersive cinematic experience.

"Aadujeevitham" is adapted from Benyamin's acclaimed 2008 Malayalam novel, which is inspired by true events. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker who finds himself enslaved as a goat herder on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia.

The journey of the film began in 2009 when Blessy decided to adapt "Aadujeevitham" after reading the novel in 2008. Prithviraj was cast in the lead role that year, and Blessy worked with Benyamin on the screenplay. However, financial hurdles slowed down the project. Blessy spent several years looking for a producer and finally found one in 2015, enabling the project to move forward. Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams came on board as producers, while A. R. Rahman was enlisted to compose the film's original score and songs.

The movie was shot in six phases from March 2018 to July 2022, with locations including the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan, the Sahara in Algeria, and various places in Kerala, India. Filming was paused for 70 days in the Jordanian desert between March and May 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Eventually, the crew was brought back to India through the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission. Filming wrapped up on July 14, 2022.

Aadujeevitham OTT Release Update

In addition to its success in Malayalam, "Aadujeevitham" has been well-received in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Prithviraj's exceptional transformation and performance have been highly praised by audiences in theaters. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release on the OTT platform. Recent reports indicate that Disney+ Hotstar has secured the digital streaming rights for 'Aadujeevitham,' with streaming expected to begin on May 10. Besides Malayalam, the film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. An official announcement is anticipated soon.

Aadujeevitham Cast And Crew

The cast features Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb Mohammed, Amala Paul as his wife Sainu, and Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Khadiri. The key supporting cast includes Shobha Mohan as Ummah, Najeeb's mother; KR Gokul as Hakeem; Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel; Rik Aby as Jasser; and Nazer Karutheni as Kunjikka.

The film, based on Benyamin's novel and directed and written by Blessy, showcases cinematography by Sunil K. S., editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, and music composed by A. R. Rahman. The production was managed by Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams through Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media.