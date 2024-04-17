Aadujeevitham Worldwide Box Office Collection 18 Days: Prithviraj's Movie Surpasses ₹140+ Crores Globally

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam survival drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. This cross-border venture involves companies from India and the United States. Released on March 28, 2024, "Aadujeevitham" promises an enthralling cinematic journey.

"Aadujeevitham" breathes life into the acclaimed 2008 Malayalam novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin, drawing inspiration from real events. Within the movie, Prithviraj Sukumaran embodies the character of Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker forced into enslavement as a goat herder on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.

The film's journey began in 2009 when Blessy, captivated by "Aadujeevitham" upon discovering the novel in 2008, embarked on its adaptation. Prithviraj joined the project in the same year, prompting Blessy to initiate discussions with Benyamin and start screenplay work. However, financial constraints slowed progress. Blessy persevered for years to secure a producer, achieving success in 2015, which propelled the project. Joining as producers were Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams, with A. R. Rahman contributing to the original score and songs.

From March 2018 to July 2022, filming advanced through six phases, encompassing Wadi Rum, Jordan, and the Sahara, Algeria, with additional scenes captured in Kerala, India. The crew encountered a 70-day challenge in the Jordanian desert from March to May 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, after which they were repatriated to India via the Vande Bharat Mission. Filming concluded on July 14, 2022.

Aadujeevitham Worldwide Box Office 18-Day Collection

In a remarkable display of success, "Aadujeevitham" continues to soar at the global box office, marking an exceptional performance in just 18 days since its release. As reported by film industry tracker Southwood, the film has amassed staggering figures, with Kerala leading the charts at ₹65.55 crore. The rest of India also contributed significantly, adding ₹19.1 crore to the total. However, it's in the overseas market where "Aadujeevitham" truly shines, raking in a remarkable $6.7 million (₹56 crores), showcasing its universal appeal and captivating storytelling. With a cumulative total of ₹140.65 crores, the film's success is nothing short of extraordinary, solidifying its status as a remarkable movie.

Total ₹140.65 CRORES 🥵🔥#TheGoatLife pic.twitter.com/zjv1fBSVo9 — Southwood (@Southwoodoffl) April 16, 2024

Aadujeevitham Cast And Crew

The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran portraying Najeeb Mohammed, Amala Paul as Sainu, Najeeb's wife, Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Khadiri, Shobha Mohan as Ummah, Najeeb's mother, KR Gokul as Hakeem, Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel, Rik Aby as Jasser, and Nazer Karutheni as Kunjikka.

Written by Benyamin and directed by Blessy, the film's cinematography was managed by Sunil K. S., edited by A. Sreekar Prasad, and the musical score was composed by A. R. Rahman. Overseeing production were Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams, operating under the banners of Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media.