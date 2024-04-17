Aadujeevitham Worldwide Box Office Collection 18 Days: Prithviraj's Movie Surpasses ₹140+ Crores Globally

Aadujeevitham
Box
Office
Collection:
"Aadujeevitham
(The
Goat
Life)" is
a
Malayalam
survival
drama
film
written,
directed,
and
co-produced
by
Blessy.
This
cross-border
venture
involves
companies
from
India
and
the
United
States.
Released
on
March
28,
2024,
"Aadujeevitham"
promises
an
enthralling
cinematic
journey.
"Aadujeevitham"
breathes
life
into
the
acclaimed
2008
Malayalam
novel
"Aadujeevitham"
by
Benyamin,
drawing
inspiration
from
real
events.
Within
the
movie,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
embodies
the
character
of
Najeeb,
a
Malayali
migrant
worker
forced
into
enslavement
as
a
goat
herder
on
an
isolated
farm
in
Saudi
Arabia.
The
film's
journey
began
in
2009
when
Blessy,
captivated
by
"Aadujeevitham"
upon
discovering
the
novel
in
2008,
embarked
on
its
adaptation.
Prithviraj
joined
the
project
in
the
same
year,
prompting
Blessy
to
initiate
discussions
with
Benyamin
and
start
screenplay
work.
However,
financial
constraints
slowed
progress.
Blessy
persevered
for
years
to
secure
a
producer,
achieving
success
in
2015,
which
propelled
the
project.
Joining
as
producers
were
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
and
Steven
Adams,
with
A.
R.
Rahman
contributing
to
the
original
score
and
songs.
From
March
2018
to
July
2022,
filming
advanced
through
six
phases,
encompassing
Wadi
Rum,
Jordan,
and
the
Sahara,
Algeria,
with
additional
scenes
captured
in
Kerala,
India.
The
crew
encountered
a
70-day
challenge
in
the
Jordanian
desert
from
March
to
May
2020
due
to
COVID-19
pandemic
restrictions,
after
which
they
were
repatriated
to
India
via
the
Vande
Bharat
Mission.
Filming
concluded
on
July
14,
2022.
Aadujeevitham
Worldwide
Box
Office
18-Day
Collection
In
a
remarkable
display
of
success,
"Aadujeevitham"
continues
to
soar
at
the
global
box
office,
marking
an
exceptional
performance
in
just
18
days
since
its
release.
As
reported
by
film
industry
tracker
Southwood,
the
film
has
amassed
staggering
figures,
with
Kerala
leading
the
charts
at
₹65.55
crore.
The
rest
of
India
also
contributed
significantly,
adding
₹19.1
crore
to
the
total.
However,
it's
in
the
overseas
market
where
"Aadujeevitham"
truly
shines,
raking
in
a
remarkable
$6.7
million
(₹56
crores),
showcasing
its
universal
appeal
and
captivating
storytelling.
With
a
cumulative
total
of
₹140.65
crores,
the
film's
success
is
nothing
short
of
extraordinary,
solidifying
its
status
as
a
remarkable
movie.
Aadujeevitham
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
includes
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
portraying
Najeeb
Mohammed,
Amala
Paul
as
Sainu,
Najeeb's
wife,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
as
Ibrahim
Khadiri,
Shobha
Mohan
as
Ummah,
Najeeb's
mother,
KR
Gokul
as
Hakeem,
Talib
Al
Balushi
as
Khafeel,
Rik
Aby
as
Jasser,
and
Nazer
Karutheni
as
Kunjikka.
Written
by
Benyamin
and
directed
by
Blessy,
the
film's
cinematography
was
managed
by
Sunil
K.
S.,
edited
by
A.
Sreekar
Prasad,
and
the
musical
score
was
composed
by
A.
R.
Rahman.
Overseeing
production
were
Blessy,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
and
Steven
Adams,
operating
under
the
banners
of
Visual
Romance
Image
Makers,
Jet
Media
Production,
and
Alta
Global
Media.