Aadujeevitham Worldwide Box Office Collection: Prithviraj-Blessy's Movie Enters ₹ 150 Crore Club In 25 Days

Aadujeevitham
Enters
₹
150
Crore
Club
In
25
Days:
The
Malayalam
survival
drama
"Aadujeevitham," directed
by
Blessy
and
starring
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
has
achieved
a
major
milestone
by
entering
the
prestigious
150
crore
club.
The
film
accomplished
this
feat
in
just
25
days,
a
remarkable
performance
at
the
global
box
office.
Prithviraj
announced
the
news
on
social
media,
expressing
gratitude
for
the
film's
success.
"#TheGoatLife
is
conquering
new
heights!
Making
waves
across
the
world.
Grateful
for
your
unwavering
love
and
support!"
the
actor
wrote.
"Aadujeevitham
(The
Goat
Life)"
is
a
joint
production
between
Indian
and
American
companies.
The
film
debuted
in
theatres
on
March
28,
2024,
offering
audiences
an
engaging
cinematic
journey.
Based
on
Benyamin's
highly
praised
2008
Malayalam
novel
of
the
same
name,
"Aadujeevitham"
stars
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb,
a
Malayali
migrant
worker
who
becomes
trapped
in
servitude
as
a
goat
herder
on
an
isolated
farm
in
Saudi
Arabia.
The
film's
journey
started
in
2009,
when
Blessy
was
inspired
to
adapt
"Aadujeevitham"
after
reading
the
novel
in
2008.
That
same
year,
Prithviraj
was
cast,
and
conversations
with
Benyamin
resulted
in
the
screenplay's
development
by
2009.
However,
progress
was
delayed
due
to
financial
challenges.
Blessy
spent
years
searching
for
a
producer
and
finally
succeeded
in
2015,
which
allowed
the
project
to
move
forward.
Blessy
was
joined
by
producers
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
and
Steven
Adams,
and
A.
R.
Rahman
was
recruited
to
compose
the
film's
original
score
and
songs.
The
film
was
shot
in
six
phases
from
March
2018
to
July
2022,
spanning
locations
in
the
deserts
of
Wadi
Rum
in
Jordan,
the
Sahara
in
Algeria,
and
Kerala,
India.
Production
encountered
a
70-day
delay
in
the
Jordanian
desert
between
March
and
May
2020
due
to
COVID-19
restrictions.
The
crew
was
eventually
evacuated
back
to
India
through
the
Indian
government's
Vande
Bharat
Mission.
Filming
concluded
on
July
14,
2022.
Aadujeevitham
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
includes
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb
Mohammed,
Amala
Paul
as
his
wife
Sainu,
and
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
as
Ibrahim
Khadiri.
Other
notable
cast
members
are
Shobha
Mohan
as
Ummah,
Najeeb's
mother;
KR
Gokul
as
Hakeem;
Talib
Al
Balushi
as
Khafeel;
Rik
Aby
as
Jasser;
and
Nazer
Karutheni
as
Kunjikka.
Written
by
Benyamin
and
directed
by
Blessy,
the
film's
cinematography
was
overseen
by
Sunil
K.
S.,
with
editing
by
A.
Sreekar
Prasad
and
a
musical
score
composed
by
A.
R.
Rahman.
The
production
was
headed
by
Blessy,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
and
Steven
Adams
under
the
banners
of
Visual
Romance
Image
Makers,
Jet
Media
Production,
and
Alta
Global
Media.