Aavesham Advance Booking Update: Fahadh Faasil Starrer Sees Impressive Pre-Sales Ahead Of Release

Aavesham Advance Booking: "Aavesham" is an upcoming Malayalam action comedy film helmed by director Jithu Madhavan. Jointly produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahad Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the film features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, supported by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The cinematography is handled by Sameer Thahir, with music composed by Sushin Shyam. Scheduled for release in India on April 11, 2024, "Aavesham" will be distributed by A & A Release.

Aavesham was announced in March 2023, with Jithu Madhavan directing and Fahadh Faasil starring in the titular role as a gangster based in Bangalore. The movie is intended as a spin-off of Jithu Madhavan's debut film, Romancham. Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, it will be released under their respective banners, Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Filming extensively took place in Bengaluru and wrapped up in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three teenagers journey to Bangalore to pursue their engineering education, only to find themselves entangled in a feud with senior students. Driven by a desire for vengeance, they turn to a local gangster known as Ranga for help. Their interaction with Ranga sets the stage for the remainder of the narrative.

'Aavesham' Advance Booking

According to film industry tracker What The Fuss, there's significant buzz surrounding the upcoming release of "Aavesham," as indicated by its impressive pre-sales figures. With T-1 day advance bookings reaching a substantial ₹1.08 crore, anticipation is high among moviegoers. As the film gears up for its final lap today, excitement mounts within the industry and among audiences alike. The strong pre-sales suggest that "Aavesham" is poised for a promising opening, setting the stage for potential box office success.

Decent pre sales for Eid releases as the T-1 day advance stands at ₹1.08 Cr and 84 Lakhs respectively for #Aavesham and #VarshangalkkuShesham. All set for the final lap tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/WefXSui6qG — What The Fuss (@W_T_F_Channel) April 9, 2024

Aavesham Cast And Crew

The cast of Aavesham features Fahadh Faasil in the role of Ranga, alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Directed and written by Jithu Madhavan, the film was produced by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil under Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Cinematography was handled by Sameer Thahir, while Vivek Harsha took charge of editing. The music was composed by Sushin Shyam. A & A Release is distributing the movie.