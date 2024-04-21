Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Movie To Maintain Strong Performance

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. The film features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, supported by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The cinematography was handled by Sameer Thahir, and Sushin Shyam provided the musical scores. The movie was released in theaters on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, "Aavesham" was announced with Jithu Madhavan as the director and Fahadh Faasil as the lead actor, playing a gangster based in Bangalore. The film serves as a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's debut project, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the movie was distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Filming took place primarily in Bengaluru and was completed in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three young students embark on a journey to Bangalore to pursue their engineering studies, but they quickly find themselves entangled in a conflict with senior students. Driven by a desire for retribution, they turn to Ranga, a notable figure in the local underworld, for help. Their encounter with Ranga sets the stage for the unfolding story.

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aavesham performed well on its first 10 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 39.05 Cr India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.35 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 4.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 4.75 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.55 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 30.45 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 3.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 4.9 Cr rough data

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 0.01 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 39.06 Cr

Aavesham Cast And Crew

