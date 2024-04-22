Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Film Set For Another Strong Day

Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Aavesham" is
a
Malayalam
action
comedy
helmed
by
director
Jithu
Madhavan
and
co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed.
Fahadh
Faasil
plays
the
main
character,
with
support
from
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
Sameer
Thahir
managed
the
cinematography,
while
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
music.
The
film
hit
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
In
March
2023,
the
film
"Aavesham"
was
announced,
with
Jithu
Madhavan
as
director
and
Fahadh
Faasil
in
the
lead
role
as
a
gangster
based
in
Bangalore.
The
movie
is
a
spin-off
of
Jithu
Madhavan's
debut
project,
"Romancham."
Co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed,
the
film
was
distributed
by
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
The
primary
filming
took
place
in
Bengaluru
and
concluded
in
November
2023.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
young
students
head
to
Bangalore
to
pursue
their
engineering
education,
but
they
soon
become
embroiled
in
a
clash
with
older
students.
Seeking
revenge,
they
approach
Ranga,
a
well-known
local
underworld
figure,
for
assistance.
This
meeting
with
Ranga
marks
the
beginning
of
the
story's
unfolding
events.
Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
12
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Aavesham
performed
well
on
its
first
11
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
44.3
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.65
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
3.35
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
4.25
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
4.75
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
3.55
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
3.4
Cr
Week
1
Collection
₹
30.45
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Friday]
₹
3.7
Cr
Day
10
[2nd
Saturday]
₹
4.55
Cr
Day
11
[2nd
Sunday]
₹
5.6
Cr
rough
data
Day
12
[2nd
Monday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
44.3
Cr
Aavesham
Cast
And
Crew
In
"Aavesham,"
Fahadh
Faasil
plays
the
role
of
Ranga,
with
co-stars
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
Jithu
Madhavan
directed
and
wrote
the
script,
while
production
was
overseen
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
Fahadh
Faasil
under
the
banners
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Sameer
Thahir
handled
cinematography,
and
Vivek
Harsha
was
in
charge
of
editing.
The
film's
musical
score
was
composed
by
Sushin
Shyam.
The
movie
is
distributed
by
A
&
A
Release.