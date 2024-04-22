Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Film Set For Another Strong Day

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action comedy helmed by director Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil plays the main character, with support from Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Sameer Thahir managed the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam composed the music. The film hit theatres on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, the film "Aavesham" was announced, with Jithu Madhavan as director and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role as a gangster based in Bangalore. The movie is a spin-off of Jithu Madhavan's debut project, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the film was distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The primary filming took place in Bengaluru and concluded in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three young students head to Bangalore to pursue their engineering education, but they soon become embroiled in a clash with older students. Seeking revenge, they approach Ranga, a well-known local underworld figure, for assistance. This meeting with Ranga marks the beginning of the story's unfolding events.

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aavesham performed well on its first 11 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 44.3 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.35 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 4.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 4.75 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.55 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 30.45 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 3.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 4.55 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 5.6 Cr rough data

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 44.3 Cr

Aavesham Cast And Crew

In "Aavesham," Fahadh Faasil plays the role of Ranga, with co-stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Jithu Madhavan directed and wrote the script, while production was overseen by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil under the banners Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Sameer Thahir handled cinematography, and Vivek Harsha was in charge of editing. The film's musical score was composed by Sushin Shyam. The movie is distributed by A & A Release.