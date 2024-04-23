Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Film Poised For Continued Success

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy film directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil stars as the lead character, with performances by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Sameer Thahir handled the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam created the musical score. The movie was released in theaters on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, the announcement for the film "Aavesham" was made, with Jithu Madhavan as the director and Fahadh Faasil playing the main role of a Bangalore-based gangster. This movie is a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's debut project, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the film was distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The primary filming occurred in Bengaluru and was completed in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three young students travel to Bangalore to pursue their engineering studies, but they quickly find themselves in conflict with senior students. To seek revenge, they turn to Ranga, a prominent local underworld figure, for help. This encounter with Ranga sets the stage for the story's unfolding events.

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aavesham performed well on its first 12 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 46.85 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.35 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 4.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 4.75 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.55 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 30.45 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 3.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 4.55 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 5.15 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 3 Cr rough data

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 46.85 Cr

Aavesham Cast And Crew

In "Aavesham," Fahadh Faasil portrays Ranga, supported by co-stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film was directed and written by Jithu Madhavan, with production managed by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil under the banners Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Sameer Thahir took charge of cinematography, while Vivek Harsha led editing. The film's musical score was composed by Sushin Shyam. Distribution was handled by A & A Release.