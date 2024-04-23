Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Film Poised For Continued Success

Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Aavesham" is
a
Malayalam
action-comedy
film
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan
and
co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed.
Fahadh
Faasil
stars
as
the
lead
character,
with
performances
by
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
Sameer
Thahir
handled
the
cinematography,
while
Sushin
Shyam
created
the
musical
score.
The
movie
was
released
in
theaters
on
April
11,
2024.
In
March
2023,
the
announcement
for
the
film
"Aavesham"
was
made,
with
Jithu
Madhavan
as
the
director
and
Fahadh
Faasil
playing
the
main
role
of
a
Bangalore-based
gangster.
This
movie
is
a
spin-off
from
Jithu
Madhavan's
debut
project,
"Romancham."
Co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed,
the
film
was
distributed
by
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
The
primary
filming
occurred
in
Bengaluru
and
was
completed
in
November
2023.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
young
students
travel
to
Bangalore
to
pursue
their
engineering
studies,
but
they
quickly
find
themselves
in
conflict
with
senior
students.
To
seek
revenge,
they
turn
to
Ranga,
a
prominent
local
underworld
figure,
for
help.
This
encounter
with
Ranga
sets
the
stage
for
the
story's
unfolding
events.
Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
13
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Aavesham
performed
well
on
its
first
12
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
46.85
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.65
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
3.35
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
4.25
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
4.75
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
3.55
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
3.4
Cr
Week
1
Collection
₹
30.45
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Friday]
₹
3.7
Cr
Day
10
[2nd
Saturday]
₹
4.55
Cr
Day
11
[2nd
Sunday]
₹
5.15
Cr
Day
12
[2nd
Monday]
₹
3
Cr
rough
data
Day
13
[2nd
Tuesday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
46.85
Cr
Aavesham
Cast
And
Crew
In
"Aavesham,"
Fahadh
Faasil
portrays
Ranga,
supported
by
co-stars
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
The
film
was
directed
and
written
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
with
production
managed
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
Fahadh
Faasil
under
the
banners
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Sameer
Thahir
took
charge
of
cinematography,
while
Vivek
Harsha
led
editing.
The
film's
musical
score
was
composed
by
Sushin
Shyam.
Distribution
was
handled
by
A
&
A
Release.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 7:56 [IST]