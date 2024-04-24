Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Film Shows Steady Performance

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy movie directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil plays the main character, with supporting roles from Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Sameer Thahir managed the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam composed the soundtrack. The film premiered in theaters on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, the film "Aavesham" was announced, with Jithu Madhavan set to direct and Fahadh Faasil portraying a Bangalore-based gangster as the lead role. This movie is a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's debut project, "Romancham." The film was co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed and distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The main filming took place in Bengaluru and concluded in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three young students head to Bangalore to study engineering, but they soon clash with older students. In their quest for revenge, they seek assistance from Ranga, a well-known local underworld figure. This interaction with Ranga becomes the catalyst for the unfolding events of the story.

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aavesham performed well on its first 13 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 49.62 Cr India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.35 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 4.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 4.75 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.55 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 30.45 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 3.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 4.55 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 5.15 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 3 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 2.77 Cr rough data

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 49.62 Cr

Aavesham Cast And Crew

In "Aavesham," Fahadh Faasil plays the role of Ranga, alongside co-stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film was directed and written by Jithu Madhavan, with production led by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil under the banners of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Sameer Thahir oversaw the cinematography, while Vivek Harsha managed the editing. The musical score was composed by Sushin Shyam, and the film's distribution was handled by A & A Release.