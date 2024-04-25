Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 15 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Film To Maintain Steady Run

Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Aavesham" is
a
Malayalam
action-comedy
film
helmed
by
Jithu
Madhavan
and
co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed.
The
lead
role
is
portrayed
by
Fahadh
Faasil,
with
notable
performances
from
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan
in
supporting
roles.
The
cinematography
was
handled
by
Sameer
Thahir,
and
the
music
was
composed
by
Sushin
Shyam.
The
movie
made
its
theatrical
debut
on
April
11,
2024.
In
March
2023,
the
film
"Aavesham"
was
announced,
with
Jithu
Madhavan
as
the
director
and
Fahadh
Faasil
in
the
leading
role
as
a
gangster
based
in
Bangalore.
The
movie
serves
as
a
spin-off
from
Jithu
Madhavan's
debut
project,
"Romancham."
It
was
co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed
and
distributed
by
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
The
primary
shooting
occurred
in
Bengaluru
and
wrapped
up
in
November
2023.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
young
students
travel
to
Bangalore
to
pursue
engineering
studies,
but
they
quickly
find
themselves
at
odds
with
older
students.
As
they
seek
revenge,
they
turn
to
Ranga,
a
prominent
local
underworld
figure,
for
help.
This
encounter
with
Ranga
sets
off
a
series
of
events
that
drive
the
narrative
forward.
Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
15
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Aavesham
performed
well
on
its
first
14
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
52.31
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.65
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
3.35
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
4.25
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
4.75
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
3.55
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
3.4
Cr
Week
1
Collection
₹
30.45
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Friday]
₹
3.7
Cr
Day
10
[2nd
Saturday]
₹
4.55
Cr
Day
11
[2nd
Sunday]
₹
5.15
Cr
Day
12
[2nd
Monday]
₹
3
Cr
Day
13
[2nd
Tuesday]
₹
2.8
Cr
Day
14
[2nd
Wednesday]
₹
2.66
Cr
rough
data
Day
15
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
52.31
Cr
Aavesham
Cast
And
Crew
In
"Aavesham,"
Fahadh
Faasil
portrays
the
character
of
Ranga,
starring
alongside
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
The
film
was
directed
and
written
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
with
production
overseen
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
Fahadh
Faasil
under
the
banners
of
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Sameer
Thahir
managed
the
cinematography,
while
Vivek
Harsha
took
charge
of
editing.
The
musical
score
was
composed
by
Sushin
Shyam,
and
the
film
was
distributed
by
A
&
A
Release.
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 7:47 [IST]