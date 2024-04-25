Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 15 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Film To Maintain Steady Run

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy film helmed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. The lead role is portrayed by Fahadh Faasil, with notable performances from Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles. The cinematography was handled by Sameer Thahir, and the music was composed by Sushin Shyam. The movie made its theatrical debut on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, the film "Aavesham" was announced, with Jithu Madhavan as the director and Fahadh Faasil in the leading role as a gangster based in Bangalore. The movie serves as a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's debut project, "Romancham." It was co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed and distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The primary shooting occurred in Bengaluru and wrapped up in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three young students travel to Bangalore to pursue engineering studies, but they quickly find themselves at odds with older students. As they seek revenge, they turn to Ranga, a prominent local underworld figure, for help. This encounter with Ranga sets off a series of events that drive the narrative forward.

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 15 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aavesham performed well on its first 14 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 52.31 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.35 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 4.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 4.75 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.55 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 30.45 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 3.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 4.55 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 5.15 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 3 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 2.8 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 2.66 Cr rough data

Day 15 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 52.31 Cr

Aavesham Cast And Crew

In "Aavesham," Fahadh Faasil portrays the character of Ranga, starring alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film was directed and written by Jithu Madhavan, with production overseen by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil under the banners of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Sameer Thahir managed the cinematography, while Vivek Harsha took charge of editing. The musical score was composed by Sushin Shyam, and the film was distributed by A & A Release.