Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 16 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Film Shows Steady Performance

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction:"Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy film directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil stars in the lead role, with standout performances from Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles. Sameer Thahir managed the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam composed the music. The film was released in theaters on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, the film "Aavesham" was revealed, with Jithu Madhavan set to direct and Fahadh Faasil taking the lead role as a gangster in Bangalore. The movie acts as a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's directorial debut, "Romancham." It was co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, and distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The principal photography took place in Bengaluru and concluded in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three young students move to Bangalore to study engineering, but they soon clash with senior students. In their quest for vengeance, they seek assistance from Ranga, a notable local underworld figure. Their interaction with Ranga triggers a chain of events that propels the story.

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 16 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aavesham performed well on its first 15 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 54.81 Cr India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.35 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 4.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 4.75 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.55 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 30.45 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 3.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 4.55 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 5.15 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 3 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 2.8 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 2.55 Cr

Day 15 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 2.61 Cr rough data

Week 2 Collection ₹ 24.36 Cr

Day 16 [3rd Friday] ₹ 0.02 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 54.83 Cr -

Aavesham Cast And Crew

In "Aavesham," Fahadh Faasil plays the role of Ranga, starring alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The movie was directed and written by Jithu Madhavan, with production led by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil under the banners of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Sameer Thahir handled the cinematography, while Vivek Harsha managed the editing. Sushin Shyam composed the musical score, and the film was distributed by A & A Release.