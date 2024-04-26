Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 16 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Film Shows Steady Performance

Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:"Aavesham" is
a
Malayalam
action-comedy
film
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan
and
co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed.
Fahadh
Faasil
stars
in
the
lead
role,
with
standout
performances
from
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan
in
supporting
roles.
Sameer
Thahir
managed
the
cinematography,
while
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
music.
The
film
was
released
in
theaters
on
April
11,
2024.
In
March
2023,
the
film
"Aavesham"
was
revealed,
with
Jithu
Madhavan
set
to
direct
and
Fahadh
Faasil
taking
the
lead
role
as
a
gangster
in
Bangalore.
The
movie
acts
as
a
spin-off
from
Jithu
Madhavan's
directorial
debut,
"Romancham."
It
was
co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
distributed
by
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
The
principal
photography
took
place
in
Bengaluru
and
concluded
in
November
2023.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
young
students
move
to
Bangalore
to
study
engineering,
but
they
soon
clash
with
senior
students.
In
their
quest
for
vengeance,
they
seek
assistance
from
Ranga,
a
notable
local
underworld
figure.
Their
interaction
with
Ranga
triggers
a
chain
of
events
that
propels
the
story.
Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
16
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Aavesham
performed
well
on
its
first
15
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
54.81
Cr
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.65
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
3.35
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
4.25
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
4.75
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
3.55
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
3.4
Cr
Week
1
Collection
₹
30.45
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Friday]
₹
3.7
Cr
Day
10
[2nd
Saturday]
₹
4.55
Cr
Day
11
[2nd
Sunday]
₹
5.15
Cr
Day
12
[2nd
Monday]
₹
3
Cr
Day
13
[2nd
Tuesday]
₹
2.8
Cr
Day
14
[2nd
Wednesday]
₹
2.55
Cr
Day
15
[3rd
Thursday]
₹
2.61
Cr
rough
data
Week
2
Collection
₹
24.36
Cr
Day
16
[3rd
Friday]
₹
0.02
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
54.83
Cr
-
Aavesham
Cast
And
Crew
In
"Aavesham,"
Fahadh
Faasil
plays
the
role
of
Ranga,
starring
alongside
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
The
movie
was
directed
and
written
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
with
production
led
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
Fahadh
Faasil
under
the
banners
of
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Sameer
Thahir
handled
the
cinematography,
while
Vivek
Harsha
managed
the
editing.
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
musical
score,
and
the
film
was
distributed
by
A
&
A
Release.
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 9:38 [IST]