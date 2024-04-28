Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 18 Prediction: Fahadh's Film Maintains Strong Performance In Third Weekend

Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:"Aavesham" is
a
Malayalam
action-comedy
movie
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan
and
co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed.
Fahadh
Faasil
takes
the
lead
role,
supported
by
exceptional
performances
from
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
The
cinematography
was
handled
by
Sameer
Thahir,
while
Sushin
Shyam
created
the
musical
score.
The
film
was
released
in
theaters
on
April
11,
2024.
In
March
2023,
the
movie
"Aavesham"
was
announced
with
Jithu
Madhavan
directing
and
Fahadh
Faasil
starring
as
a
gangster
in
Bangalore.
The
film
serves
as
a
spin-off
from
Jithu
Madhavan's
debut
film,
"Romancham."
Co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed,
it
was
distributed
by
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Filming
occurred
in
Bengaluru
and
wrapped
up
in
November
2023.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
young
students
relocate
to
Bangalore
to
pursue
engineering
studies,
but
they
quickly
find
themselves
in
conflict
with
senior
students.
Seeking
revenge,
they
turn
to
Ranga,
a
prominent
local
underworld
figure,
for
help.
Their
involvement
with
Ranga
sets
off
a
series
of
events
that
drive
the
plot
forward.
Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
18
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Aavesham
performed
well
on
its
first
17
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
61.6
Cr
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.65
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
3.35
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
4.25
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
4.75
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
3.55
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
3.4
Cr
Week
1
Collection
₹
30.45
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Friday]
₹
3.7
Cr
Day
10
[2nd
Saturday]
₹
4.55
Cr
Day
11
[2nd
Sunday]
₹
5.15
Cr
Day
12
[2nd
Monday]
₹
3
Cr
Day
13
[2nd
Tuesday]
₹
2.8
Cr
Day
14
[2nd
Wednesday]
₹
2.55
Cr
Day
15
[3rd
Thursday]
₹
2.7
Cr
Week
2
Collection
₹
24.45
Cr
Day
16
[3rd
Friday]
₹
3.1
Cr
Day
17
[3rd
Saturday]
₹
3.6
Cr
rough
data
Day
18
[3rd
Sunday]
₹
0.06
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
61.66
Cr
Aavesham
Cast
And
Crew
In
"Aavesham,"
Fahadh
Faasil
takes
on
the
role
of
Ranga,
sharing
the
screen
with
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
Directed
and
written
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
the
film
was
produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
Fahadh
Faasil
under
the
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends
banners.
Sameer
Thahir
was
responsible
for
the
cinematography,
while
Vivek
Harsha
handled
editing.
Sushin
Shyam
created
the
musical
score,
and
the
movie
was
distributed
by
A
&
A
Release.
Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 8:56 [IST]