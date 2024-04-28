Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 18 Prediction: Fahadh's Film Maintains Strong Performance In Third Weekend

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction:"Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy movie directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil takes the lead role, supported by exceptional performances from Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The cinematography was handled by Sameer Thahir, while Sushin Shyam created the musical score. The film was released in theaters on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, the movie "Aavesham" was announced with Jithu Madhavan directing and Fahadh Faasil starring as a gangster in Bangalore. The film serves as a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's debut film, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, it was distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Filming occurred in Bengaluru and wrapped up in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three young students relocate to Bangalore to pursue engineering studies, but they quickly find themselves in conflict with senior students. Seeking revenge, they turn to Ranga, a prominent local underworld figure, for help. Their involvement with Ranga sets off a series of events that drive the plot forward.

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 18 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aavesham performed well on its first 17 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 61.6 Cr India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.35 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 4.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 4.75 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.55 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 30.45 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 3.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 4.55 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 5.15 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 3 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 2.8 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 2.55 Cr

Day 15 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 2.7 Cr

Week 2 Collection ₹ 24.45 Cr

Day 16 [3rd Friday] ₹ 3.1 Cr

Day 17 [3rd Saturday] ₹ 3.6 Cr rough data

Day 18 [3rd Sunday] ₹ 0.06 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 61.66 Cr

Aavesham Cast And Crew

In "Aavesham," Fahadh Faasil takes on the role of Ranga, sharing the screen with Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Directed and written by Jithu Madhavan, the film was produced by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil under the Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends banners. Sameer Thahir was responsible for the cinematography, while Vivek Harsha handled editing. Sushin Shyam created the musical score, and the movie was distributed by A & A Release.