Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 19 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Film Shows Strong Performance

Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Aavesham" is
a
Malayalam
action-comedy
film
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan
and
co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed.
Fahadh
Faasil
plays
the
main
character,
with
standout
performances
from
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
Sameer
Thahir
managed
the
cinematography,
and
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
music.
The
movie
premiered
in
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
In
March
2023,
it
was
announced
that
the
movie
"Aavesham"
would
be
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan
and
star
Fahadh
Faasil
as
a
gangster
in
Bangalore.
This
film
acts
as
a
spin-off
from
Jithu
Madhavan's
first
film,
"Romancham."
It
is
co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
distributed
by
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
The
filming
took
place
in
Bengaluru
and
was
completed
in
November
2023.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
young
students
move
to
Bangalore
to
study
engineering
but
soon
find
themselves
clashing
with
senior
students.
To
get
back
at
them,
they
seek
the
assistance
of
Ranga,
a
well-known
local
underworld
figure.
This
alliance
with
Ranga
triggers
a
chain
of
events
that
propels
the
story
forward.
Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
19
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Aavesham
performed
well
on
its
first
18
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
65.76
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.65
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
3.35
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
4.25
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
4.75
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
3.55
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
3.4
Cr
Week
1
Collection
₹
30.45
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Friday]
₹
3.7
Cr
Day
10
[2nd
Saturday]
₹
4.55
Cr
Day
11
[2nd
Sunday]
₹
5.15
Cr
Day
12
[2nd
Monday]
₹
3
Cr
Day
13
[2nd
Tuesday]
₹
2.8
Cr
Day
14
[2nd
Wednesday]
₹
2.55
Cr
Day
15
[3rd
Thursday]
₹
2.7
Cr
Week
2
Collection
₹
24.45
Cr
Day
16
[3rd
Friday]
₹
3.1
Cr
Day
17
[3rd
Saturday]
₹
3.6
Cr
Day
18
[3rd
Sunday]
₹
4.16
Cr
rough
data
Day
19
[3rd
Monday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
65.76
Cr
Aavesham
Cast
And
Crew
In
"Aavesham,"
Fahadh
Faasil
portrays
the
character
Ranga
and
is
joined
by
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan
in
the
cast.
Jithu
Madhavan
directed
and
wrote
the
film,
which
was
produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
Fahadh
Faasil
under
the
banners
of
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Sameer
Thahir
managed
the
cinematography,
and
Vivek
Harsha
took
care
of
the
editing.
The
musical
score
was
composed
by
Sushin
Shyam,
and
the
movie
was
distributed
by
A
&
A
Release.
Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2024, 7:23 [IST]