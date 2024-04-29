Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 19 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Film Shows Strong Performance

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy film directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil plays the main character, with standout performances from Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Sameer Thahir managed the cinematography, and Sushin Shyam composed the music. The movie premiered in theatres on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, it was announced that the movie "Aavesham" would be directed by Jithu Madhavan and star Fahadh Faasil as a gangster in Bangalore. This film acts as a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's first film, "Romancham." It is co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, and distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The filming took place in Bengaluru and was completed in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three young students move to Bangalore to study engineering but soon find themselves clashing with senior students. To get back at them, they seek the assistance of Ranga, a well-known local underworld figure. This alliance with Ranga triggers a chain of events that propels the story forward.

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 19 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aavesham performed well on its first 18 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 65.76 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.35 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 4.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 4.75 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.55 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 3.4 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 30.45 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 3.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 4.55 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 5.15 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 3 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 2.8 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 2.55 Cr

Day 15 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 2.7 Cr

Week 2 Collection ₹ 24.45 Cr

Day 16 [3rd Friday] ₹ 3.1 Cr

Day 17 [3rd Saturday] ₹ 3.6 Cr

Day 18 [3rd Sunday] ₹ 4.16 Cr rough data

Day 19 [3rd Monday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 65.76 Cr

Aavesham Cast And Crew

In "Aavesham," Fahadh Faasil portrays the character Ranga and is joined by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan in the cast. Jithu Madhavan directed and wrote the film, which was produced by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil under the banners of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Sameer Thahir managed the cinematography, and Vivek Harsha took care of the editing. The musical score was composed by Sushin Shyam, and the movie was distributed by A & A Release.