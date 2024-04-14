English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Movie Continues To Soar

By
Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action comedy film helmed by director Jithu Madhavan. Jointly produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahad Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the film features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, supported by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The cinematography is handled by Sameer Thahir, with music composed by Sushin Shyam. Aavesham hit theatres on April 11, 2024.

Aavesham was announced in March 2023, with Jithu Madhavan directing and Fahadh Faasil starring in the titular role as a gangster based in Bangalore. The movie is intended as a spin-off of Jithu Madhavan's debut film, Romancham. Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, it will be released under their respective banners, Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Filming extensively took place in Bengaluru and wrapped up in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three teenagers journey to Bangalore to pursue their engineering education, only to find themselves entangled in a feud with senior students. Driven by a desire for vengeance, they turn to a local gangster known as Ranga for help. Their interaction with Ranga sets the stage for the remainder of the narrative.

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aavesham performed well on its first 3 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 11.71 Cr India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.65 Cr
Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.35 Cr
Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 4.71 Cr rough data
Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 0.7 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)
Total ₹ 12.41 Cr

Aavesham Cast And Crew

The cast of Aavesham features Fahadh Faasil in the role of Ranga, alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Directed and written by Jithu Madhavan, the film was produced by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil under Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Cinematography was handled by Sameer Thahir, while Vivek Harsha took charge of editing. The music was composed by Sushin Shyam. A & A Release is distributing the movie.

Comments

Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 10:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 14, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next
Read more about: aavesham fahadh faasil

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X