Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Movie Continues To Dominate

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction:"Aavesham" stands out as a Malayalam action comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan. It's a collaborative effort, co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahad Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. The film stars Fahadh Faasil in the protagonist's shoes, accompanied by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Sameer Thahir handled the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam handled the music. "Aavesham" released in theaters on April 11, 2024.

The announcement for "Aavesham" came in March 2023, with Jithu Madhavan at the helm and Fahadh Faasil set to portray the lead character, a Bangalore-based gangster. This film serves as a spin-off from Madhavan's debut, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, it is distributed under their banners, Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Filming extensively occurred in Bengaluru and concluded in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three adolescents venture to Bangalore to pursue their engineering studies, but soon become embroiled in a conflict with upperclassmen. Fueled by a thirst for revenge, they seek assistance from a local underworld figure named Ranga. Their encounter with Ranga sets the tone for the rest of the story.

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aavesham performed well on its first 5 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 19.85 Cr India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.35 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 4.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 4.75 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 3.85 Cr rough data

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 19.85 Cr

Aavesham Cast And Crew

The cast of Aavesham features Fahadh Faasil in the role of Ranga, alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Directed and written by Jithu Madhavan, the film was produced by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil under Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Cinematography was handled by Sameer Thahir, while Vivek Harsha took charge of editing. The music was composed by Sushin Shyam. A & A Release is distributing the movie.