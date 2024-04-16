Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Movie Continues To Dominate

Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:"Aavesham" stands
out
as
a
Malayalam
action
comedy
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan.
It's
a
collaborative
effort,
co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahad
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed.
The
film
stars
Fahadh
Faasil
in
the
protagonist's
shoes,
accompanied
by
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
Sameer
Thahir
handled
the
cinematography,
while
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music.
"Aavesham"
released
in
theaters
on
April
11,
2024.
The
announcement
for
"Aavesham"
came
in
March
2023,
with
Jithu
Madhavan
at
the
helm
and
Fahadh
Faasil
set
to
portray
the
lead
character,
a
Bangalore-based
gangster.
This
film
serves
as
a
spin-off
from
Madhavan's
debut,
"Romancham."
Co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed,
it
is
distributed
under
their
banners,
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Filming
extensively
occurred
in
Bengaluru
and
concluded
in
November
2023.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
adolescents
venture
to
Bangalore
to
pursue
their
engineering
studies,
but
soon
become
embroiled
in
a
conflict
with
upperclassmen.
Fueled
by
a
thirst
for
revenge,
they
seek
assistance
from
a
local
underworld
figure
named
Ranga.
Their
encounter
with
Ranga
sets
the
tone
for
the
rest
of
the
story.
Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
6
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Aavesham
performed
well
on
its
first
5
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
19.85
Cr
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.65
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
3.35
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
4.25
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
4.75
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
3.85
Cr
rough
data
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
19.85
Cr
Aavesham
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
of
Aavesham
features
Fahadh
Faasil
in
the
role
of
Ranga,
alongside
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
Directed
and
written
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
the
film
was
produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
Fahadh
Faasil
under
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Cinematography
was
handled
by
Sameer
Thahir,
while
Vivek
Harsha
took
charge
of
editing.
The
music
was
composed
by
Sushin
Shyam.
A
&
A
Release
is
distributing
the
movie.