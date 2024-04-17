Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Movie Set To Maintain Strong Momentum

Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Aavesham" is
a
Malayalam
action
comedy
helmed
by
director
Jithu
Madhavan.
This
movie
was
co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahad
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed.
Fahadh
Faasil
leads
the
cast,
supported
by
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
The
cinematography
was
handled
by
Sameer
Thahir,
with
musical
scores
by
Sushin
Shyam.
"Aavesham"
hit
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
The
announcement
of
"Aavesham"
took
place
in
March
2023,
with
Jithu
Madhavan
directing
and
Fahadh
Faasil
assuming
the
role
of
the
protagonist,
a
gangster
based
in
Bangalore.
This
movie
serves
as
a
spin-off
from
Jithu
Madhavan's
debut,
"Romancham."
Co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed,
it
is
distributed
under
their
banners,
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Filming
extensively
took
place
in
Bengaluru
and
wrapped
up
in
November
2023.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
young
students
embark
on
a
journey
to
Bangalore
to
pursue
their
engineering
education,
only
to
find
themselves
entangled
in
a
confrontation
with
older
students.
Motivated
by
a
desire
for
retaliation,
they
enlist
the
help
of
a
local
underworld
figure
named
Ranga.
This
encounter
with
Ranga
establishes
the
trajectory
for
the
remainder
of
the
narrative.
Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
7
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Aavesham
performed
well
on
its
first
six
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
23.44
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.65
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
3.35
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
4.25
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
4.75
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
3.7
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
3.74
Cr
rough
data
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
23.44
Cr
Aavesham
Cast
And
Crew
In
"Aavesham,"
Fahadh
Faasil
portrays
the
character
Ranga,
accompanied
by
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
Directed
and
scripted
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
the
film
was
produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
Fahadh
Faasil
under
the
banners
of
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Sameer
Thahir
managed
the
cinematography,
while
Vivek
Harsha
handled
editing
duties.
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
music.
A
&
A
Release
is
responsible
for
distributing
the
film.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 7:32 [IST]