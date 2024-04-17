Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Movie Set To Maintain Strong Momentum

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action comedy helmed by director Jithu Madhavan. This movie was co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahad Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil leads the cast, supported by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The cinematography was handled by Sameer Thahir, with musical scores by Sushin Shyam. "Aavesham" hit theatres on April 11, 2024.

The announcement of "Aavesham" took place in March 2023, with Jithu Madhavan directing and Fahadh Faasil assuming the role of the protagonist, a gangster based in Bangalore. This movie serves as a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's debut, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, it is distributed under their banners, Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Filming extensively took place in Bengaluru and wrapped up in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three young students embark on a journey to Bangalore to pursue their engineering education, only to find themselves entangled in a confrontation with older students. Motivated by a desire for retaliation, they enlist the help of a local underworld figure named Ranga. This encounter with Ranga establishes the trajectory for the remainder of the narrative.

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aavesham performed well on its first six days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 23.44 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.35 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 4.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 4.75 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 3.7 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 3.74 Cr rough data

Total ₹ 23.44 Cr

Aavesham Cast And Crew

In "Aavesham," Fahadh Faasil portrays the character Ranga, accompanied by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Directed and scripted by Jithu Madhavan, the film was produced by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil under the banners of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Sameer Thahir managed the cinematography, while Vivek Harsha handled editing duties. Sushin Shyam composed the music. A & A Release is responsible for distributing the film.