Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Movie Continues To Garner Attention & Revenue

Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Aavesham" is
a
Malayalam
action
comedy
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
jointly
produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahad
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed.
Fahadh
Faasil
stars
in
the
lead
role,
alongside
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
Sameer
Thahir
managed
the
cinematography,
while
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
musical
scores.
The
film
premiered
in
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
In
March
2023,
the
announcement
of
"Aavesham"
unveiled
Jithu
Madhavan
as
the
director
and
Fahadh
Faasil
as
the
lead,
portraying
a
gangster
situated
in
Bangalore.
This
film
marks
a
spin-off
from
Jithu
Madhavan's
debut
venture,
"Romancham."
Co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed,
it
falls
under
the
distribution
banners
of
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Filming
extensively
occurred
in
Bengaluru,
concluding
in
November
2023.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
young
students
set
forth
on
a
quest
to
Bangalore
with
the
aim
of
furthering
their
engineering
studies,
yet
soon
became
embroiled
in
a
clash
with
senior
students.
Fueled
by
a
thirst
for
vengeance,
they
seek
assistance
from
a
prominent
figure
in
the
local
underworld,
Ranga.
This
interaction
with
Ranga
sets
the
course
for
the
unfolding
tale.
Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
8
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Aavesham
performed
well
on
its
first
7
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
27.1
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.65
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
3.35
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
4.25
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
4.75
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
3.6
Cr
rough
data
Day
8
[1st
Thursday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
27.1
Cr
Aavesham
Cast
And
Crew
In
"Aavesham,"
Fahadh
Faasil
takes
on
the
role
of
Ranga,
joined
by
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
Directed
and
scripted
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
the
film
was
brought
to
life
through
the
production
efforts
of
Nazriya
Nazim,
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
Fahadh
Faasil,
under
the
banners
of
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Cinematography
was
skillfully
handled
by
Sameer
Thahir,
while
Vivek
Harsha
took
charge
of
editing.
Sushin
Shyam
provided
the
musical
composition.
The
film
is
distributed
by
A
&
A
Release.