Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Movie Continues To Garner Attention & Revenue

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan, jointly produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahad Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil stars in the lead role, alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Sameer Thahir managed the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam composed the musical scores. The film premiered in theatres on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, the announcement of "Aavesham" unveiled Jithu Madhavan as the director and Fahadh Faasil as the lead, portraying a gangster situated in Bangalore. This film marks a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's debut venture, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, it falls under the distribution banners of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Filming extensively occurred in Bengaluru, concluding in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three young students set forth on a quest to Bangalore with the aim of furthering their engineering studies, yet soon became embroiled in a clash with senior students. Fueled by a thirst for vengeance, they seek assistance from a prominent figure in the local underworld, Ranga. This interaction with Ranga sets the course for the unfolding tale.

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aavesham performed well on its first 7 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 27.1 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.35 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 4.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 4.75 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.6 Cr rough data

Day 8 [1st Thursday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 27.1 Cr

Aavesham Cast And Crew

In "Aavesham," Fahadh Faasil takes on the role of Ranga, joined by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Directed and scripted by Jithu Madhavan, the film was brought to life through the production efforts of Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil, under the banners of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Cinematography was skillfully handled by Sameer Thahir, while Vivek Harsha took charge of editing. Sushin Shyam provided the musical composition. The film is distributed by A & A Release.