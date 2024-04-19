Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Movie Likely To Continue Successful Run

Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Aavesham" is
a
Malayalam
action
comedy
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan
and
co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed.
The
film
features
Fahadh
Faasil
in
the
lead
role,
supported
by
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
The
cinematography
was
handled
by
Sameer
Thahir,
and
Sushin
Shyam
provided
the
musical
scores.
The
movie
was
released
in
theaters
on
April
11,
2024.
In
March
2023,
"Aavesham"
was
announced
with
Jithu
Madhavan
as
the
director
and
Fahadh
Faasil
as
the
lead
actor,
playing
a
gangster
based
in
Bangalore.
The
film
serves
as
a
spin-off
from
Jithu
Madhavan's
debut
project,
"Romancham."
Co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed,
the
movie
was
distributed
by
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Filming
took
place
primarily
in
Bengaluru
and
was
completed
in
November
2023.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
young
students
embark
on
a
journey
to
Bangalore
to
pursue
their
engineering
studies,
but
they
quickly
find
themselves
entangled
in
a
conflict
with
senior
students.
Driven
by
a
desire
for
retribution,
they
turn
to
Ranga,
a
notable
figure
in
the
local
underworld,
for
help.
Their
encounter
with
Ranga
sets
the
stage
for
the
unfolding
story.
Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
9
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Aavesham
performed
well
on
its
first
8
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
30.25
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.65
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
3.35
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
4.25
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
4.75
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
3.55
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
3.2
Cr
rough
data
Week
1
Collection
₹
30.25
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Friday]
₹
0.02
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
30.27
Cr
Aavesham
Cast
And
Crew
In
"Aavesham,"
Fahadh
Faasil
portrays
Ranga,
alongside
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
Jithu
Madhavan
directed
and
wrote
the
script,
with
production
led
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
Fahadh
Faasil
under
the
banners
of
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Sameer
Thahir
managed
the
cinematography,
and
Vivek
Harsha
was
responsible
for
editing.
The
musical
composition
was
created
by
Sushin
Shyam.
The
film
is
distributed
by
A
&
A
Release.