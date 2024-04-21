Aavesham Box Office Collection: Fahadh Faasil's Film Nears ₹100 Crore Mark! Witnesses Surge On Second Weekend

Aavesham Box Office Collection: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy film directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil stars in the lead role, with support from Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Sameer Thahir oversaw the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam composed the musical scores. The film hit theatres on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, "Aavesham" was announced, with Jithu Madhavan as the director and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, portraying a gangster based in Bangalore. The film is a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's first project, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the film was distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The filming mainly occurred in Bengaluru and concluded in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three young students set out for Bangalore to pursue their engineering studies, but soon find themselves caught up in a dispute with senior students. Seeking vengeance, they approach Ranga, a prominent figure in the local underworld, for assistance. This encounter with Ranga initiates the unfolding narrative.

Aavesham Second Weekend Box Office Collection

According to film industry tracker Forum Reelz, the Malayalam film Aavesham is experiencing its biggest single day at the Kerala box office, earning over ₹4 crore on Sunday based on early trade projections.

Biggest Single Day for #Aavesham at Kerala Box Office.



4 crore plus from early trade projections.



Sensational 2nd Weekend 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kSModVISNR — Forum Reelz (@ForumReelz) April 21, 2024

This strong performance marks a sensational second weekend for the film, which is on the verge of becoming the seventh Malayalam film to gross ₹100 crore globally. Notably, four out of the seven Malayalam films to reach this milestone have come from this year alone, highlighting the upward trend and continued success of Mollywood. Fans can look forward to more exciting releases and achievements from the industry in the near future.

#Aavesham is soon set to become the 7th 100 crore grosser of Malayalam Cinema globally.



Out of those Seven, Four are from this year.



Mollywood Peaking, lots more to come 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tBTa9KYISj — Forum Reelz (@ForumReelz) April 21, 2024

Aavesham Cast And Crew

In "Aavesham," Fahadh Faasil plays Ranga, with support from Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Jithu Madhavan directed and wrote the script, while Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil led the production under the banners of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Sameer Thahir oversaw the cinematography, and Vivek Harsha handled the editing. The film's music was composed by Sushin Shyam. The movie is distributed by A & A Release.