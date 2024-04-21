Aavesham Box Office Collection: Fahadh Faasil's Film Nears ₹100 Crore Mark! Witnesses Surge On Second Weekend

Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection:
"Aavesham" is
a
Malayalam
action-comedy
film
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan
and
co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed.
Fahadh
Faasil
stars
in
the
lead
role,
with
support
from
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
Sameer
Thahir
oversaw
the
cinematography,
while
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
musical
scores.
The
film
hit
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
In
March
2023,
"Aavesham"
was
announced,
with
Jithu
Madhavan
as
the
director
and
Fahadh
Faasil
in
the
lead
role,
portraying
a
gangster
based
in
Bangalore.
The
film
is
a
spin-off
from
Jithu
Madhavan's
first
project,
"Romancham."
Co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed,
the
film
was
distributed
by
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
The
filming
mainly
occurred
in
Bengaluru
and
concluded
in
November
2023.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
young
students
set
out
for
Bangalore
to
pursue
their
engineering
studies,
but
soon
find
themselves
caught
up
in
a
dispute
with
senior
students.
Seeking
vengeance,
they
approach
Ranga,
a
prominent
figure
in
the
local
underworld,
for
assistance.
This
encounter
with
Ranga
initiates
the
unfolding
narrative.
Aavesham
Second
Weekend
Box
Office
Collection
According
to
film
industry
tracker
Forum
Reelz,
the
Malayalam
film
Aavesham
is
experiencing
its
biggest
single
day
at
the
Kerala
box
office,
earning
over
₹4
crore
on
Sunday
based
on
early
trade
projections.
This
strong
performance
marks
a
sensational
second
weekend
for
the
film,
which
is
on
the
verge
of
becoming
the
seventh
Malayalam
film
to
gross
₹100
crore
globally.
Notably,
four
out
of
the
seven
Malayalam
films
to
reach
this
milestone
have
come
from
this
year
alone,
highlighting
the
upward
trend
and
continued
success
of
Mollywood.
Fans
can
look
forward
to
more
exciting
releases
and
achievements
from
the
industry
in
the
near
future.
Aavesham
Cast
And
Crew
In
"Aavesham,"
Fahadh
Faasil
plays
Ranga,
with
support
from
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
Jithu
Madhavan
directed
and
wrote
the
script,
while
Nazriya
Nazim,
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
Fahadh
Faasil
led
the
production
under
the
banners
of
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Sameer
Thahir
oversaw
the
cinematography,
and
Vivek
Harsha
handled
the
editing.
The
film's
music
was
composed
by
Sushin
Shyam.
The
movie
is
distributed
by
A
&
A
Release.