Aavesham Box Office Collection: Fahadh's Film Hits ₹100 Crore Club! Discover Other Malayalam Films In The Club

Aavesham Box Office Fahadh s Film Hits 100 Crore Club

Aavesham Box Office Collection: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy film directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil stars in the lead role, with Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles. Sameer Thahir handled the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam composed the musical score. The movie debuted in theatres on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, the announcement was made for the film "Aavesham," with Jithu Madhavan as the director and Fahadh Faasil playing the lead role of a Bangalore-based gangster. This movie serves as a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's debut film, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the movie was distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The principal photography occurred in Bengaluru and wrapped up in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three young students travel to Bangalore to pursue engineering studies, but they quickly find themselves at odds with senior students. Seeking retaliation, they turn to Ranga, a prominent local underworld figure, for help. This encounter with Ranga sets the stage for the story's subsequent events.

Aavesham Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to film industry tracker AB George, "Aavesham" has entered the prestigious ₹100 Crore Club, becoming the seventh Malayalam film to achieve this milestone and the fourth one from the industry in 2024 alone. This marks a significant first for Fahadh Faasil in a leading role and a remarkable feat for the film, especially considering its strong performance in just 13 days amid competition and limited showings.

The other films in the Mollywood ₹100 Crore Club include "Pulimurugan" (2016), "Lucifer" (2019), "2018 Movie" (2023), "Premalu" (2024), "Manjummel Boys" (2024), and "Aadujeevitham" (2024).

Aavesham Cast And Crew

In "Aavesham," Fahadh Faasil portrays Ranga, with co-stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film was written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, with production headed by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil under the banners of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Sameer Thahir managed the cinematography, while Vivek Harsha took charge of editing. Sushin Shyam composed the musical score, and the film was distributed by A & A Release.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 8:31 [IST]
X