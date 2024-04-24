Aavesham Box Office Collection: Fahadh's Film Hits ₹100 Crore Club! Discover Other Malayalam Films In The Club

Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection:
"Aavesham" is
a
Malayalam
action-comedy
film
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan
and
co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed.
Fahadh
Faasil
stars
in
the
lead
role,
with
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan
in
supporting
roles.
Sameer
Thahir
handled
the
cinematography,
while
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
musical
score.
The
movie
debuted
in
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
In
March
2023,
the
announcement
was
made
for
the
film
"Aavesham,"
with
Jithu
Madhavan
as
the
director
and
Fahadh
Faasil
playing
the
lead
role
of
a
Bangalore-based
gangster.
This
movie
serves
as
a
spin-off
from
Jithu
Madhavan's
debut
film,
"Romancham."
Co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed,
the
movie
was
distributed
by
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
The
principal
photography
occurred
in
Bengaluru
and
wrapped
up
in
November
2023.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
young
students
travel
to
Bangalore
to
pursue
engineering
studies,
but
they
quickly
find
themselves
at
odds
with
senior
students.
Seeking
retaliation,
they
turn
to
Ranga,
a
prominent
local
underworld
figure,
for
help.
This
encounter
with
Ranga
sets
the
stage
for
the
story's
subsequent
events.
Aavesham
Worldwide
Box
Office
Collection
According
to
film
industry
tracker
AB
George,
"Aavesham"
has
entered
the
prestigious
₹100
Crore
Club,
becoming
the
seventh
Malayalam
film
to
achieve
this
milestone
and
the
fourth
one
from
the
industry
in
2024
alone.
This
marks
a
significant
first
for
Fahadh
Faasil
in
a
leading
role
and
a
remarkable
feat
for
the
film,
especially
considering
its
strong
performance
in
just
13
days
amid
competition
and
limited
showings.
The
other
films
in
the
Mollywood
₹100
Crore
Club
include
"Pulimurugan"
(2016),
"Lucifer"
(2019),
"2018
Movie"
(2023),
"Premalu"
(2024),
"Manjummel
Boys"
(2024),
and
"Aadujeevitham"
(2024).
Aavesham
Cast
And
Crew
In
"Aavesham,"
Fahadh
Faasil
portrays
Ranga,
with
co-stars
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
The
film
was
written
and
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
with
production
headed
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
Fahadh
Faasil
under
the
banners
of
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Sameer
Thahir
managed
the
cinematography,
while
Vivek
Harsha
took
charge
of
editing.
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
musical
score,
and
the
film
was
distributed
by
A
&
A
Release.