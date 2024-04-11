Aavesham Hit Or Flop: Find Out The Audience Verdict Of The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Action Comedy Movie

Aavesham Hit Or Flop: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action comedy film helmed by director Jithu Madhavan. Jointly produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahad Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the film features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, supported by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The cinematography is handled by Sameer Thahir, with music composed by Sushin Shyam. Aavesham hit theatres on April 11, 2024.

Aavesham was announced in March 2023, with Jithu Madhavan directing and Fahadh Faasil starring in the titular role as a gangster based in Bangalore. The movie is intended as a spin-off of Jithu Madhavan's debut film, Romancham. Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, it will be released under their respective banners, Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Filming extensively took place in Bengaluru and wrapped up in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three teenagers journey to Bangalore to pursue their engineering education, only to find themselves entangled in a feud with senior students. Driven by a desire for vengeance, they turn to a local gangster known as Ranga for help. Their interaction with Ranga sets the stage for the remainder of the narrative.

Aavesham Hit Or Flop?

Stay tuned to know the audience verdict on Fahadh Faasil's movie "Aavesham." As the Malayalam action comedy movie unfolds its narrative on the big screen, viewers are eager to share their thoughts and experiences. Be sure to catch the latest updates and audience reactions right here as the verdict unfolds.

#Aavesham : Superb first half, decent second half. There's a bit of lag in second half but a terrific Fahadh and well executed climax makes up for it👏🏻Sajin Gopu is hilarious. Sushin🔥Winner 💯 pic.twitter.com/9MMCXzF8A0 — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) April 11, 2024

#Aavesham



An action comedy entertainer with a simple storyline, FaFa as usual good performance.. comedy worked in most parts.. interval block fight sequence was soo good



This movie has some flaws and lags though but overshadowed by its some entertaining moments and good climax… pic.twitter.com/RWSYmPFoOa — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) April 11, 2024

#Aavesham - Another Banger movie from MALAYALAM 🥵🔥🔥

FahadhFaasil - What a performer 🛐

Climax was excellent filled with Goosebumps ❤️❤️



Yes Mollywood dropped another quality content....Blockbuster indeed 💯✅ pic.twitter.com/l0DdXIgvyh — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) April 11, 2024

Aavesham Cast And Crew

The cast of Aavesham features Fahadh Faasil in the role of Ranga, alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Directed and written by Jithu Madhavan, the film was produced by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil under Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Cinematography was handled by Sameer Thahir, while Vivek Harsha took charge of editing. The music was composed by Sushin Shyam. A & A Release is distributing the movie.