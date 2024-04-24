Aavesham OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil's Movie Online

Aavesham OTT Release: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy movie directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. The film features Fahadh Faasil in the main role, with support from Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Sameer Thahir was in charge of cinematography, while Sushin Shyam composed the film's soundtrack. The movie premiered in theatres on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, the film "Aavesham" was announced, with Jithu Madhavan set to direct and Fahadh Faasil cast as a Bangalore-based gangster in the lead role. The movie acts as a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's debut film, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the film was distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The primary filming took place in Bengaluru and concluded in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three young students move to Bangalore to study engineering, but they soon clash with senior students. In search of revenge, they seek help from Ranga, a well-known local underworld figure. This interaction with Ranga becomes the catalyst for the unfolding story.

Aavesham Worldwide Box Office Collection

Recent reports indicate that "Aavesham" has joined the esteemed ₹100 Crore Club, becoming the seventh Malayalam film to reach this milestone and the fourth from the industry in 2024. This achievement marks a major first for Fahadh Faasil in a lead role and is impressive, given the film's strong performance in just 13 days amid competition and limited screenings. Other films in the Mollywood ₹100 Crore Club include "Pulimurugan" (2016), "Lucifer" (2019), "2018 Movie" (2023), "Premalu" (2024), "Manjummel Boys" (2024), and "Aadujeevitham" (2024).

Aavesham OTT Release Date And Platform

Reports indicate that the movie, which is performing exceptionally well at theatres, will arrive on OTT platforms sooner than anticipated. Amazon Prime Video has secured the streaming rights for the film Aavesham. It is rumoured that the movie will premiere on OTT on May 17 and will be available in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages. An official announcement regarding Aavesham's OTT release date is expected in the second week of May.

Aavesham Cast And Crew

In "Aavesham," Fahadh Faasil plays the role of Ranga, joined by co-stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film was both written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, with production led by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil under the banners of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Sameer Thahir oversaw cinematography, while Vivek Harsha handled editing. The musical score was composed by Sushin Shyam, and the film was distributed by A & A Release.