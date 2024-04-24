Aavesham OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil's Movie Online

Aavesham
OTT
Release:
"Aavesham" is
a
Malayalam
action-comedy
movie
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan
and
co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed.
The
film
features
Fahadh
Faasil
in
the
main
role,
with
support
from
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
Sameer
Thahir
was
in
charge
of
cinematography,
while
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
film's
soundtrack.
The
movie
premiered
in
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
In
March
2023,
the
film
"Aavesham"
was
announced,
with
Jithu
Madhavan
set
to
direct
and
Fahadh
Faasil
cast
as
a
Bangalore-based
gangster
in
the
lead
role.
The
movie
acts
as
a
spin-off
from
Jithu
Madhavan's
debut
film,
"Romancham."
Co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed,
the
film
was
distributed
by
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
The
primary
filming
took
place
in
Bengaluru
and
concluded
in
November
2023.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
young
students
move
to
Bangalore
to
study
engineering,
but
they
soon
clash
with
senior
students.
In
search
of
revenge,
they
seek
help
from
Ranga,
a
well-known
local
underworld
figure.
This
interaction
with
Ranga
becomes
the
catalyst
for
the
unfolding
story.
Aavesham
Worldwide
Box
Office
Collection
Recent
reports
indicate
that
"Aavesham"
has
joined
the
esteemed
₹100
Crore
Club,
becoming
the
seventh
Malayalam
film
to
reach
this
milestone
and
the
fourth
from
the
industry
in
2024.
This
achievement
marks
a
major
first
for
Fahadh
Faasil
in
a
lead
role
and
is
impressive,
given
the
film's
strong
performance
in
just
13
days
amid
competition
and
limited
screenings.
Other
films
in
the
Mollywood
₹100
Crore
Club
include
"Pulimurugan"
(2016),
"Lucifer"
(2019),
"2018
Movie"
(2023),
"Premalu"
(2024),
"Manjummel
Boys"
(2024),
and
"Aadujeevitham"
(2024).
Aavesham
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
Reports
indicate
that
the
movie,
which
is
performing
exceptionally
well
at
theatres,
will
arrive
on
OTT
platforms
sooner
than
anticipated.
Amazon
Prime
Video
has
secured
the
streaming
rights
for
the
film
Aavesham.
It
is
rumoured
that
the
movie
will
premiere
on
OTT
on
May
17
and
will
be
available
in
Malayalam,
Telugu,
Tamil,
Kannada,
and
Hindi
languages.
An
official
announcement
regarding
Aavesham's
OTT
release
date
is
expected
in
the
second
week
of
May.
Aavesham
Cast
And
Crew
In
"Aavesham,"
Fahadh
Faasil
plays
the
role
of
Ranga,
joined
by
co-stars
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
The
film
was
both
written
and
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
with
production
led
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
Fahadh
Faasil
under
the
banners
of
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Sameer
Thahir
oversaw
cinematography,
while
Vivek
Harsha
handled
editing.
The
musical
score
was
composed
by
Sushin
Shyam,
and
the
film
was
distributed
by
A
&
A
Release.