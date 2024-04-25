Aavesham vs. Varshangalkku Shesham Worldwide Box Office Collection: Fahadh Faasil's Film Dominates

Aavesham
vs.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Box
Office
Collection:
"Aavesham" is
a
Malayalam
action-comedy
movie
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan.
It
was
co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed.
Fahadh
Faasil
stars
in
the
lead
role,
with
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan
in
supporting
roles.
Sameer
Thahir
managed
the
cinematography,
while
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
music.
"Aavesham"
premiered
in
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
On
the
other
hand,
"Varshangalkku
Shesham"
is
a
Malayalam
period
comedy-drama
film
that
debuted
in
theatres
on
April
11.
Written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
the
movie
features
a
cast
including
Pranav
Mohanlal,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan,
Kalyani
Priyadarshan,
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
and
Basil
Joseph.
Amrit
Ramnath,
in
his
debut,
composed
the
original
songs
and
background
score
for
the
film.
"Varshangalkku
Shesham"
was
produced
and
distributed
by
Visakh
Subramaniam
under
the
banner
of
Merryland
Cinemas.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
teenagers
travel
to
Bangalore
to
study
engineering
but
end
up
embroiled
in
a
conflict
with
senior
students.
Seeking
revenge,
they
seek
assistance
from
a
local
gangster
named
Ranga.
Their
involvement
with
Ranga
shapes
the
course
of
the
story
that
follows.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Premise
In
the
1970s
and
1980s,
driven
by
aspirations
of
film
stardom,
Venu
and
Murali
left
their
hometown
in
Kerala
and
headed
to
Kodambakkam,
Madras,
which
was
the
vibrant
centre
of
the
South
Indian
film
industry
at
the
time.
Aavesham
vs.
Varshangalkku
Shesham:
13-Day
Worldwide
Box
Office
Collection
According
to
film
industry
tracker
AB
George,
the
Vishu
season
has
been
a
significant
success
for
Malayalam
cinema,
with
two
major
releases
dominating
the
box
office.
"Aavesham"
has
taken
a
commanding
lead,
grossing
₹100.60
crore
worldwide
in
just
13
days,
making
it
one
of
the
fastest
Mollywood
films
to
reach
the
100
crore
mark.
This
impressive
achievement
was
reached
despite
a
smaller
number
of
shows
and
screens
compared
to
previous
100
crore
grossers
due
to
the
massive
clash
with
another
major
release.
Meanwhile,
Vineeth
Sreenivasan's
"Varshangalkku
Shesham"
has
also
made
a
strong
impact,
earning
₹70.10
crore
worldwide
in
the
same
period.
This
success
underscores
the
enduring
appeal
of
Vineeth
Sreenivasan's
brand
among
moviegoers,
even
though
initial
reviews
for
"Varshangalkku
Shesham"
were
mixed.
Overall,
"Aavesham"
has
a
significant
lead
of
30
crores
over
its
competitor,
marking
it
the
biggest
clash
of
the
season.
Aavesham
Cast
And
Crew
"Aavesham"
stars
Fahadh
Faasil
as
Ranga,
with
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan
in
supporting
roles.
The
film,
directed
and
written
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
was
produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
Fahadh
Faasil
under
the
banners
of
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Sameer
Thahir
managed
the
cinematography,
while
Vivek
Harsha
oversaw
the
editing.
The
music
was
composed
by
Sushin
Shyam,
and
A
&
A
Release
is
distributing
the
movie.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Cast
And
Crew
The
film
features
Pranav
Mohanlal
as
Murali,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan
as
Venu,
and
Kalyani
Priyadarshan
in
leading
roles.
The
supporting
cast
includes
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
Basil
Joseph,
Neeraj
Madhav,
Shaan
Rahman,
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
Y.
G.
Mahendran,
Neeta
Pillai,
Deepak
Parambol,
Bhagath
Manuel,
Unni
Raja,
Aswath
Lal,
Nikhil
Nair,
Arjun
Lal,
Nandu
Poduval,
Harikrishnan,
Darshana
Sudharshan,
Anjali
Nair,
Sreeram
Ramachandran,
Krishnachandran,
Biju
Sopanam,
Reshma
Sebastian,
Fahim
Safar,
Parvathy
R.
Krishna,
TSR
Sreenivasan,
A.
R.
Raja
Ganesh,
Pollachi
Raja,
and
Visakh
Subramaniam.
The
film
was
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan
and
produced
by
Visakh
Subramaniam.
Viswajith
Odukkathil
managed
the
cinematography,
while
Ranjan
Abraham
took
care
of
the
editing.
Amrit
Ramnath
composed
the
music.
The
movie
was
produced
by
Visakh
Subramaniam
under
the
Merryland
Cinemas
banner.