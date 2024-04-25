Aavesham vs. Varshangalkku Shesham Worldwide Box Office Collection: Fahadh Faasil's Film Dominates

Aavesham vs. Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy movie directed by Jithu Madhavan. It was co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil stars in the lead role, with Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles. Sameer Thahir managed the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam composed the music. "Aavesham" premiered in theatres on April 11, 2024.

On the other hand, "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a Malayalam period comedy-drama film that debuted in theatres on April 11. Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the movie features a cast including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. Amrit Ramnath, in his debut, composed the original songs and background score for the film. "Varshangalkku Shesham" was produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam under the banner of Merryland Cinemas.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three teenagers travel to Bangalore to study engineering but end up embroiled in a conflict with senior students. Seeking revenge, they seek assistance from a local gangster named Ranga. Their involvement with Ranga shapes the course of the story that follows.

Varshangalkku Shesham Premise

In the 1970s and 1980s, driven by aspirations of film stardom, Venu and Murali left their hometown in Kerala and headed to Kodambakkam, Madras, which was the vibrant centre of the South Indian film industry at the time.

Aavesham vs. Varshangalkku Shesham: 13-Day Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to film industry tracker AB George, the Vishu season has been a significant success for Malayalam cinema, with two major releases dominating the box office. "Aavesham" has taken a commanding lead, grossing ₹100.60 crore worldwide in just 13 days, making it one of the fastest Mollywood films to reach the 100 crore mark. This impressive achievement was reached despite a smaller number of shows and screens compared to previous 100 crore grossers due to the massive clash with another major release. Meanwhile, Vineeth Sreenivasan's "Varshangalkku Shesham" has also made a strong impact, earning ₹70.10 crore worldwide in the same period. This success underscores the enduring appeal of Vineeth Sreenivasan's brand among moviegoers, even though initial reviews for "Varshangalkku Shesham" were mixed. Overall, "Aavesham" has a significant lead of 30 crores over its competitor, marking it the biggest clash of the season.

Aavesham Cast And Crew

"Aavesham" stars Fahadh Faasil as Ranga, with Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles. The film, directed and written by Jithu Madhavan, was produced by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil under the banners of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Sameer Thahir managed the cinematography, while Vivek Harsha oversaw the editing. The music was composed by Sushin Shyam, and A & A Release is distributing the movie.

Varshangalkku Shesham Cast And Crew

The film features Pranav Mohanlal as Murali, Dhyan Sreenivasan as Venu, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in leading roles. The supporting cast includes Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Shaan Rahman, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Y. G. Mahendran, Neeta Pillai, Deepak Parambol, Bhagath Manuel, Unni Raja, Aswath Lal, Nikhil Nair, Arjun Lal, Nandu Poduval, Harikrishnan, Darshana Sudharshan, Anjali Nair, Sreeram Ramachandran, Krishnachandran, Biju Sopanam, Reshma Sebastian, Fahim Safar, Parvathy R. Krishna, TSR Sreenivasan, A. R. Raja Ganesh, Pollachi Raja, and Visakh Subramaniam.

The film was written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and produced by Visakh Subramaniam. Viswajith Odukkathil managed the cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham took care of the editing. Amrit Ramnath composed the music. The movie was produced by Visakh Subramaniam under the Merryland Cinemas banner.