Aavesham vs. Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection: Opening Day Gross Revealed!

Aavesham
vs.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Box
Office
Collection:
"Aavesham" is
a
Malayalam
action
comedy
film
helmed
by
director
Jithu
Madhavan.
Jointly
produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahad
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed,
the
film
features
Fahadh
Faasil
in
the
lead
role,
supported
by
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
The
cinematography
is
handled
by
Sameer
Thahir,
with
music
composed
by
Sushin
Shyam.
Aavesham
hit
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
Meanwhile,
Varshangalkku
Shesham,
which
was
also
released
in
theatres
on
April
11,
is
a
Malayalam-language
period
comedy-drama
film
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan.
The
film
stars
Pranav
Mohanlal,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan,
Kalyani
Priyadarshan,
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
and
Basil
Joseph.
The
film's
original
songs
and
background
score
were
composed
by
debutant
Amrit
Ramnath.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
was
produced
and
distributed
by
Visakh
Subramaniam
of
Merryland
Cinemas
and
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
teenagers
journey
to
Bangalore
to
pursue
their
engineering
education,
only
to
find
themselves
entangled
in
a
feud
with
senior
students.
Driven
by
a
desire
for
vengeance,
they
turn
to
a
local
gangster
known
as
Ranga
for
help.
Their
interaction
with
Ranga
sets
the
stage
for
the
remainder
of
the
narrative.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Premise
In
the
1970s
and
1980s,
fired
by
dreams
of
cinematic
stardom,
two
young
men,
Venu
and
Murali,
set
out
from
their
Kerala
hometown
for
Kodambakkam,
Madras,
the
then
beating
heart
of
the
South
Indian
film
industry.
Aavesham
vs.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Day
1
Box
Office
Collection
Film
industry
tracker
Friday
Matinee
has
reported
the
All
India
Day
1
gross
for
two
highly
anticipated
films.
"Aavesham"
secured
an
impressive
₹4.25
crore
on
its
opening
day,
indicating
a
strong
start
at
the
box
office.
Meanwhile,
"Varshangalkku
Shesham"
followed
closely
behind,
earning
₹3.62
crore
on
its
debut
day.
These
figures
reflect
the
audience's
keen
interest
in
both
films
and
suggest
a
promising
trajectory
for
their
theatrical
run.
Aavesham
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
of
Aavesham
features
Fahadh
Faasil
in
the
role
of
Ranga,
alongside
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
Directed
and
written
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
the
film
was
produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
Fahadh
Faasil
under
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Cinematography
was
handled
by
Sameer
Thahir,
while
Vivek
Harsha
took
charge
of
editing.
The
music
was
composed
by
Sushin
Shyam.
A
&
A
Release
is
distributing
the
movie.
Varshangalkku
Shesham
Cast
And
Crew
The
film
stars
Pranav
Mohanlal
as
Murali,
Dhyan
Sreenivasan
as
Venu,
and
Kalyani
Priyadarshan.
The
supporting
cast
includes
Nivin
Pauly,
Aju
Varghese,
Basil
Joseph,
Neeraj
Madhav,
Shaan
Rahman,
Vineeth
Sreenivasan,
Y.
G.
Mahendran,
Neeta
Pillai,
Deepak
Parambol,
Bhagath
Manuel,
Unni
Raja,
Aswath
Lal,
Nikhil
Nair,
Arjun
Lal,
Nandu
Poduval,
Harikrishnan,
Darshana
Sudharshan,
Anjali
Nair,
Sreeram
Ramachandran,
Krishnachandran,
Biju
Sopanam,
Reshma
Sebastian,
Fahim
Safar,
Parvathy
R.
Krishna,
TSR
Sreenivasan,
A.
R.
Raja
Ganesh,
Pollachi
Raja,
and
Visakh
Subramaniam.
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan
and
produced
by
Visakh
Subramaniam.
The
cinematography
was
handled
by
Viswajith
Odukkathil,
and
the
movie
was
edited
by
Ranjan
Abraham.
The
music
was
composed
by
Amrit
Ramnath.
The
movie
was
produced
by
Visakh
Subramaniam
under
the
banner
of
Merryland
Cinemas.