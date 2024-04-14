Aavesham Worldwide Box Office Collection: Fahadh Faasil's Film Approaches ₹50 Crore Mark Globally

Aavesham Box Office Collection: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action comedy film helmed by director Jithu Madhavan. Jointly produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahad Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the film features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, supported by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The cinematography is handled by Sameer Thahir, with music composed by Sushin Shyam. Aavesham hit theatres on April 11, 2024.

Aavesham was announced in March 2023, with Jithu Madhavan directing and Fahadh Faasil starring in the titular role as a gangster based in Bangalore. The movie is intended as a spin-off of Jithu Madhavan's debut film, Romancham. Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, it will be released under their respective banners, Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Filming extensively took place in Bengaluru and wrapped up in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three teenagers journey to Bangalore to pursue their engineering education, only to find themselves entangled in a feud with senior students. Driven by a desire for vengeance, they turn to a local gangster known as Ranga for help. Their interaction with Ranga sets the stage for the remainder of the narrative.

Aavesham Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to the latest update from the film industry tracker Friday Matinee, Aavesham is setting the box office on fire with its phenomenal performance in Kerala. With an expected Sunday collection of around 3.75 crores, the film is anticipated to surpass the 14 crore mark in its opening weekend, making it the top film for the Eid-Vishu releases.

With a Sunday collection that is expected to be in the range of 3.75 Crores,#Aavesham will touch the 14 Crores mark in the opening weekend at the Kerala boxoffice .



#1 Film for the opening weekend of Eid - Vishu releases 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/yQxR0fhgKT — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) April 14, 2024

Furthermore, industry tracker AB George predicts that Aavesham will exceed 40 crores by today in the worldwide box office, marking it as a super blockbuster.

#Aavesham & #VarshangalkkuShesham CROSSING 40 CRORES by today 🔥🔥🔥



SUPER BLOCKBUSTERS loading 🔥🔥🔥 — AB George (@AbGeorge_) April 14, 2024

Southwood, another film industry tracker, forecasts that Aavesham will reach an impressive 50 crore by tomorrow at the worldwide box office. With such remarkable numbers, Aavesham is indeed loading up as a super blockbuster in the making.

#Aavesham touching 50 CRORES by tomorrow 💥💥💥🏆🏆🏆



Super BB Loading 💥💥💥 — Southwood (@Southwoodoffl) April 14, 2024

Aavesham Cast And Crew

The cast of Aavesham features Fahadh Faasil in the role of Ranga, alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Directed and written by Jithu Madhavan, the film was produced by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil under Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Cinematography was handled by Sameer Thahir, while Vivek Harsha took charge of editing. The music was composed by Sushin Shyam. A & A Release is distributing the movie.