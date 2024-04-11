Aavesham X Review: Fahadh Faasil Starrer Action Comedy Movie Promises To Be A High-Voltage Entertainer

Aavesham
Review:
"Aavesham" is
a
Malayalam
action
comedy
film
helmed
by
director
Jithu
Madhavan.
Jointly
produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahad
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed,
the
film
features
Fahadh
Faasil
in
the
lead
role,
supported
by
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
The
cinematography
is
handled
by
Sameer
Thahir,
with
music
composed
by
Sushin
Shyam.
Aavesham
hit
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
Aavesham
was
announced
in
March
2023,
with
Jithu
Madhavan
directing
and
Fahadh
Faasil
starring
in
the
titular
role
as
a
gangster
based
in
Bangalore.
The
movie
is
intended
as
a
spin-off
of
Jithu
Madhavan's
debut
film,
Romancham.
Co-produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Anwar
Rasheed,
it
will
be
released
under
their
respective
banners,
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Filming
extensively
took
place
in
Bengaluru
and
wrapped
up
in
November
2023.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
teenagers
journey
to
Bangalore
to
pursue
their
engineering
education,
only
to
find
themselves
entangled
in
a
feud
with
senior
students.
Driven
by
a
desire
for
vengeance,
they
turn
to
a
local
gangster
known
as
Ranga
for
help.
Their
interaction
with
Ranga
sets
the
stage
for
the
remainder
of
the
narrative.
Aavesham
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
of
Aavesham
features
Fahadh
Faasil
in
the
role
of
Ranga,
alongside
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Mansoor
Ali
Khan.
Directed
and
written
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
the
film
was
produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim,
Anwar
Rasheed,
and
Fahadh
Faasil
under
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainment
and
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends.
Cinematography
was
handled
by
Sameer
Thahir,
while
Vivek
Harsha
took
charge
of
editing.
The
music
was
composed
by
Sushin
Shyam.
A
&
A
Release
is
distributing
the
movie.
The
release
of
"Aavesham"
is
highly
anticipated,
promising
an
extraordinary
cinematic
experience
for
all
film
enthusiasts.
Stay
tuned
for
insightful
(formerly
Twitter)
reviews
as
audiences
share
their
thoughts
on
this
action
comedy
film.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 1:00 [IST]