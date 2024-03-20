Abraham Ozler OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's Where To Watch Jayaram And Mammootty's Movie Online

Abraham Ozler OTT Release: "Abraham Ozler," featuring the talented actor Jayaram and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, hit theatres on January 11, 2024.

In "Abraham Ozler," we delve into the intertwined worlds of personal and professional life through the character of police officer Abraham Ozler, portrayed by Jayaram. The narrative unfurls a string of enigmatic murders, with Ozler resolutely set on capturing the elusive perpetrator.

The trailer of "Abraham Ozler" teases an intense and captivating film. With Jayaram in the lead role and the director known for his previous hits, "Abraham Ozler" promises to provide audiences with a thrilling cinematic experience.

The screenplay for 'Abraham Ozler' was written by writer Randheer Krishnan, and the movie also features accomplished actors such as Arjun Ashokan, Dileesh Pothan, Jagadish, and Saikumar in significant roles.

Abraham Ozler Premise

In this gripping thriller, ACP Abraham Ozler grapples with a devastating personal loss, setting off a chain of events that lead to a series of mysterious murders years later. As Ozler and his team dig deeper into the case, they uncover a web of hidden motivations and dark secrets, leading to a shocking revelation that challenges everything they thought they knew.

Abraham Ozler OTT Release Update

Jayaram, the seasoned actor, has made a triumphant return to Malayalam cinema with his latest venture, "Abraham Ozler," which has struck gold at the box office. Following its resounding success in theatres, many were awaiting the digital debut of the movie. Today, on March 20, 2024, "Abraham Ozler" started its digital streaming journey, exclusively available on the popular platform Disney+ Hotstar. With its captivating storyline and Jayaram's stellar performance, audiences can now experience the narrative of "Abraham Ozler" from the comfort of their homes.

Abraham Ozler Cast And Crew

The cast of Abraham Ozler includes Jayaram as ACP Abraham Ozler IPS, Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Anoop Menon, Siddique, Jagadish, Dileesh Pothan, Sai Kumar, Saiju Kurup, Senthil Krishna, Arya Salim, Sadiq, Harikrishnan, Abin Bino, Appunni Sasi, Nandan Unni, Kumarakam, Raghunath, Manikandan Cheruvathoor, Assim Jamal, Arjun Nandhakumar, Aneesh Gopal, Sreeram Ramachandran, Ponnamma Babu, Boban Alummoodan, Ravi Venkatraman, Binu as Young Abraham, and a cameo appearance by Mammootty.

The film is produced by Irshad M. Hassan and Midhun Manuel Thomas under the banners Nerambokku and Manual Movie Makers. The cinematography is managed by Theni Eswar, and the editing is done by Shameer Muhammed.

The movie's music, composed by Midhun Mukundan, features a single track titled "Poomaname," originally from the 1985 film Nirakkoottu. The track, initially composed by Shyam with lyrics by Poovachal Khader, is sung by Nitin K. Siva. The original rendition featured vocals by K. S. Chithra, G. Venugopal, and K. G. Markose.

The movie garnered generally positive reviews, applauding Jayaram's performance and Midhun Mukundan's original score. However, it faced criticism for its direction and screenplay. Abraham Ozler raked in approximately ₹40.53 crore worldwide, establishing itself as the first Malayalam hit of the year and Jayaram's highest-grossing film.