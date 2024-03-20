Abraham Ozler OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's Where To Watch Jayaram And Mammootty's Movie Online

Abraham
Ozler
OTT
Release:
"Abraham
Ozler," featuring
the
talented
actor
Jayaram
and
directed
by
Midhun
Manuel
Thomas,
hit
theatres
on
January
11,
2024.
In
"Abraham
Ozler," we
delve
into
the
intertwined
worlds
of
personal
and
professional
life
through
the
character
of
police
officer
Abraham
Ozler,
portrayed
by
Jayaram.
The
narrative
unfurls
a
string
of
enigmatic
murders,
with
Ozler
resolutely
set
on
capturing
the
elusive
perpetrator.
The
trailer
of
"Abraham
Ozler" teases
an
intense
and
captivating
film.
With
Jayaram
in
the
lead
role
and
the
director
known
for
his
previous
hits,
"Abraham
Ozler"
promises
to
provide
audiences
with
a
thrilling
cinematic
experience.
The
screenplay
for
'Abraham
Ozler'
was
written
by
writer
Randheer
Krishnan,
and
the
movie
also
features
accomplished
actors
such
as
Arjun
Ashokan,
Dileesh
Pothan,
Jagadish,
and
Saikumar
in
significant
roles.
Abraham
Ozler
Premise
In
this
gripping
thriller,
ACP
Abraham
Ozler
grapples
with
a
devastating
personal
loss,
setting
off
a
chain
of
events
that
lead
to
a
series
of
mysterious
murders
years
later.
As
Ozler
and
his
team
dig
deeper
into
the
case,
they
uncover
a
web
of
hidden
motivations
and
dark
secrets,
leading
to
a
shocking
revelation
that
challenges
everything
they
thought
they
knew.
Abraham
Ozler
OTT
Release
Update
Jayaram,
the
seasoned
actor,
has
made
a
triumphant
return
to
Malayalam
cinema
with
his
latest
venture,
"Abraham
Ozler," which
has
struck
gold
at
the
box
office.
Following
its
resounding
success
in
theatres,
many
were
awaiting
the
digital
debut
of
the
movie.
Today,
on
March
20,
2024,
"Abraham
Ozler"
started
its
digital
streaming
journey,
exclusively
available
on
the
popular
platform
Disney+
Hotstar.
With
its
captivating
storyline
and
Jayaram's
stellar
performance,
audiences
can
now
experience
the
narrative
of
"Abraham
Ozler"
from
the
comfort
of
their
homes.
Abraham
Ozler
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
of
Abraham
Ozler
includes
Jayaram
as
ACP
Abraham
Ozler
IPS,
Anaswara
Rajan,
Arjun
Ashokan,
Anoop
Menon,
Siddique,
Jagadish,
Dileesh
Pothan,
Sai
Kumar,
Saiju
Kurup,
Senthil
Krishna,
Arya
Salim,
Sadiq,
Harikrishnan,
Abin
Bino,
Appunni
Sasi,
Nandan
Unni,
Kumarakam,
Raghunath,
Manikandan
Cheruvathoor,
Assim
Jamal,
Arjun
Nandhakumar,
Aneesh
Gopal,
Sreeram
Ramachandran,
Ponnamma
Babu,
Boban
Alummoodan,
Ravi
Venkatraman,
Binu
as
Young
Abraham,
and
a
cameo
appearance
by
Mammootty.
The
film
is
produced
by
Irshad
M.
Hassan
and
Midhun
Manuel
Thomas
under
the
banners
Nerambokku
and
Manual
Movie
Makers.
The
cinematography
is
managed
by
Theni
Eswar,
and
the
editing
is
done
by
Shameer
Muhammed.
The
movie's
music,
composed
by
Midhun
Mukundan,
features
a
single
track
titled
"Poomaname,"
originally
from
the
1985
film
Nirakkoottu.
The
track,
initially
composed
by
Shyam
with
lyrics
by
Poovachal
Khader,
is
sung
by
Nitin
K.
Siva.
The
original
rendition
featured
vocals
by
K.
S.
Chithra,
G.
Venugopal,
and
K.
G.
Markose.
The
movie
garnered
generally
positive
reviews,
applauding
Jayaram's
performance
and
Midhun
Mukundan's
original
score.
However,
it
faced
criticism
for
its
direction
and
screenplay.
Abraham
Ozler
raked
in
approximately
₹40.53
crore
worldwide,
establishing
itself
as
the
first
Malayalam
hit
of
the
year
and
Jayaram's
highest-grossing
film.