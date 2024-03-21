Actress Arundhathi Nair Remains In Critical Condition Following Bike Accident: Gowri Krishnan Provides Update

Arundhathi Nair's Critical Condition: Recently, the entertainment industry was struck with news of actress Arundhathi Nair's involvement in a severe car accident, leaving her hospitalised and in critical condition.

Currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, Arundhathi's health status has become a matter of concern for her fans and well-wishers alike.

Gowri Krishnan Updates On Arundhathi's Health

Adding to the information pool, serial actress Gowri Krishnan addressed the public through a video yesterday, shedding light on Arundhathi's health condition and the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

According to Gowri Krishnan, it has been six agonising days since the accident occurred, which was reported to be a bike accident. Details from the person riding the bike are scarce, with only a fleeting memory of being hit by an autorickshaw. Arundhathi, who was a passenger on the bike, bore the brunt of the impact, sustaining severe injuries.

"Even after six days, Arundhathi has not regained consciousness," Gowri Krishnan revealed. "She remains in a critical stage, having suffered extensive damage to her upper body, including severe damage to her ribs, spine, neck, and shoulder."

The situation has escalated to a life-threatening level due to head injuries, with medical professionals assessing her condition with a mere 10% chance of recovery. "This 10% chance is a beacon of hope for her family," Gowri Krishnan emphasised.

However, amidst the distressing news, financial constraints have emerged as a significant hurdle in Arundhathi's treatment journey. Gowri Krishnan highlighted the pressing need for approximately Rs 50 lakh to cover the costs of essential surgery and ventilator support, urging those capable of providing assistance to step forward.

Gowri Krishnan also expressed dismay at the spread of negative comments and scepticism surrounding the authenticity of Arundhathi's situation. "At this critical juncture, it is imperative to refrain from such negativity and instead offer support in any form possible," she stressed.

As Arundhathi Nair battles for her life, the industry stands united in prayers and support, rallying behind the actress in her time of need.